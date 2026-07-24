Sony continues to guard the specifics of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 6, with secrecy. Yet, as is often the case, the company’s patent filings are gradually painting a clearer picture of what the PS5’s successor might bring to the table. This week, another such document surfaced, outlining a technology that could find its way into the PS6 controller.

The PS5 marked a significant leap forward in controller design with the introduction of the DualSense, whose haptic feedback and adaptive triggers have greatly enhanced immersion across a wide range of titles. Given the positive reception, many players are hoping that the PS6 will include a similar controller but with significant upgrades.

The newly published patent points to something very interesting: the next-generation controller could incorporate technology designed to help users save both money and frustration by tackling a notorious issue that has plagued console controllers for years.

Patent Filing Offers Early Clues About the PS6 Controller

Although the current console generation still has a few years of active life ahead, Sony is already moving forward aggressively with its next hardware project. Over the past several months, speculation about the PlayStation 6 has been abundant, but concrete technical details have remained scarce until now.

Sony Interactive Entertainment submitted the patent in late 2024, though it was only recently made public. The document describes a joystick system that relies on magnetic sensors and TMR (tunnel magnetoresistance) technology.

These components are already found in some officially licensed third-party controllers for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms. The primary objective behind this approach is to eliminate stick drift.

As many gamers are well aware, both the DualShock 4 and the DualSense have been susceptible to drift, a malfunction that causes unintended character or camera movement due to mechanical wear in the joystick modules. Magnetic sensor systems, by contrast, prevent the degradation that leads to drift, reducing the need for costly repairs or replacement controllers.

Should Sony adopt this technology, the “Dual Sense 2”, for the PS6 controller, the benefits could prevent drift and improve joystick precision. TMR sensors are also more energy-efficient, which would help preserve battery life.

In addition, the patent describes a mechanism designed to restore the joysticks’ neutral position automatically, preventing instability. This feature would not only enhance precision but also contribute to the overall longevity of the controller’s components.

It is worth noting, however, that the existence of a patent does not guarantee its implementation nor does it confirm that the technology is destined for the PlayStation 6 specifically. Still, many in the gaming community view these concepts as much-needed upgrades for the next-generation controller.

What Else We Know About the PS6: No Liquid Metal, No Disc Drive

A number of reports have emerged in recent months regarding the PlayStation 6’s broader design. Sony has already announced that physical game media will be phased out by January 2028, strongly suggesting that the new console will be entirely digital and lack an optical disc drive.

Meanwhile, another patent has indicated that Sony may move away from liquid metal thermal compounds in the PS6’s cooling system. While effective, the liquid metal solution used in the PS5 has been shown to pose certain risks over time; in its place, Sony is reportedly exploring a vaporization-based cooling system that promises efficient heat management with fewer drawbacks.

According to industry insiders, the PlayStation 6 may not arrive as a standalone device. Sony is also said to be developing a portable companion system that would enable a hybrid gaming experience.

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