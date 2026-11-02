With its uniquely Lovecraftian aesthetic and fast-paced gameplay that pushed the boundaries of what a soulslike could be, Bloodborne became one of PlayStation fans’ favorite games. Its immense popularity has endured over the years, and it can still sell thousands of copies and attract plenty of players.

Although the franchise has been inactive for more than a decade, FromSoftware’s masterpiece continues to perform well commercially. A new report reveals that it managed to sell thousands of copies in 2026, giving fans some hope that a remake or sequel could eventually happen.

Bloodborne Reportedly Sold More Than 200,000 Copies in 2026

It’s perfectly normal for older games to lose momentum over time, with sales gradually declining until they reach the point where only a handful of copies are sold each month. This phenomenon also affects the PS4 exclusive, which first hit stores in March 2015.

Despite being more than 10 years old, Bloodborne continues to enjoy a sales pace that many more recent games would envy.

Rhys Elliott, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics, revealed that the action RPG developed by FromSoftware sold 251,000 copies in 2026 alone. That’s an impressive achievement for a game of its age. For context, separate reports indicate that the recently released Gears of War: E-Day has sold only around 400,000 copies since its launch.

According to the analyst, Bloodborne has sold approximately 10.4 million copies to date. If that figure is accurate, the game would have generated around $317 million in revenue. Of course, it’s worth considering that many players likely purchased it during sales.

Even so, it’s an impressive accomplishment. Rhys Elliott also pointed out that more than 500,000 people tried Sony’s soulslike through PlayStation Plus in October. Given the game’s terrifying atmosphere, it’s hardly surprising that it is particularly popular during the Halloween season.

Interestingly, according to the report, players who tried Bloodborne also played other FromSoftware titles, including ELDEN RING, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Dark Souls 3. The latter, incidentally, temporarily shut down its servers due to a security risk.

Could Bloodborne’s Continued Success Lead to a Sequel or Remake?

These figures show that Bloodborne still holds a special place in fans’ hearts. That’s precisely why it’s so disappointing that the franchise remains in the shadows, apparently with no chance of returning through a brand-new video game.

Although the Lovecraftian role-playing game can be played on PlayStation 5 thanks to backward compatibility, there is no native port that takes advantage of Sony’s next-generation hardware. This means most of the technical issues found in the original version are still present.

For years, fans have requested a PS5 port, a remaster, a PC release, or a remake. The most optimistic players still hold out hope that a sequel will eventually expand the story and concepts introduced in the original game. Despite the community’s enthusiasm, however, the franchise remains inactive.

Previous reports claimed that the now-defunct Bluepoint Games had proposed developing a Bloodborne remake. However, FromSoftware reportedly rejected the idea. Shuhei Yoshida, a former Sony Interactive Entertainment executive, believes the series is particularly important to Hidetaka Miyazaki.

“Hidetaka Miyazaki loves Bloodborne, which he himself created. So I think he’s interested [in making more projects], but he’s so successful and so busy that he can’t do it himself, and he doesn’t want anyone else touching it,” Shuhei Yoshida commented.

Although it’s unclear whether the franchise will ever receive another video game, PlayStation Productions and Lyrical Animation have teamed up to work on an animated movie. Producer Jacksepticeye confirmed that the project already has a director and screenwriter, and promised that more news would arrive soon.

But tell us: when did you buy the PS4 exclusive? Do you think it will ever return with an original sequel or a remake? Let us know in the comments.