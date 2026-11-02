It’s already November, which means Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in just a few days. While the community is incredibly excited, PlayStation is on edge and taking steps to prevent the most anticipated game of the decade from becoming a target for piracy.

According to reports, PS5 players must now meet a basic new requirement to enjoy GTA VI at launch. And with the jailbreak scene continuing to make progress, it’s very likely that this requirement could change again in the coming days as the open-world game’s release approaches.

The jailbreak scene threatens the historic launch of Grand Theft Auto VI

There’s no denying that 2026 hasn’t been PlayStation’s year. The company sparked controversy when it announced that it would turn its back on physical games starting in January 2028, a decision that will affect both first-party exclusives and third-party releases. To make matters worse, the company also claimed that digital games don’t belong to the fans who pay for them.

The community voiced its displeasure on social media and even launched a worldwide boycott in an attempt to change the situation. Although these initiatives appear to have been unsuccessful, the hacking scene went a step further and ramped up its efforts to breach PS5 systems as a form of protest.

And yes, significant progress has been made in recent months, largely thanks to the use of artificial intelligence in code rewriting and other processes. In early October, hackers got their revenge by managing to run physical PS2 games on PlayStation 5.

On top of that, the community also demonstrated that it was possible to play PlayStation 3 disc-based games on PS5 through alternative methods. Meanwhile, an unofficial store was launched, allowing players with homebrew-modified consoles to access more than 1,000 digital games for free and without restrictions.

Needless to say, this entire situation is a nightmare for Sony, which is already preparing for the biggest game launch of the decade: Grand Theft Auto VI. The battle between the Japanese company and hackers is intensifying as Rockstar Games’ title gets closer to release.

Jailbreaking involves removing the software restrictions imposed by a manufacturer to gain administrative access to a system and modify its software at will. It’s a common practice in the console ecosystem and is often used to enable piracy.

Although jailbreak exploits are usually patched relatively quickly, advances in artificial intelligence have made it increasingly difficult to counter these illegal activities. Sony needs to act fast to patch any potential security vulnerabilities, as a successful hack could put GTA VI’s launch at risk.

At the end of October, evidence emerged suggesting that hackers had accessed the debugging menu in PlayStation 5 firmware version 14.10, which could theoretically give them full access to the system’s security features. The company acted immediately and released patch 26.07-14.20.00 shortly afterward.

Now, Sony has released another update for its console. Version 14.22.00.00 is available to download, and its patch notes simply state that it introduces “some security fixes to the system software.” The update appears to be an attempt to keep Grand Theft Auto VI away from piracy.

What makes this patch particularly interesting is that, according to reports, downloading and installing it will be mandatory to play Rockstar Games’ title. The requirement is intended to stop the jailbreak scene’s efforts.

According to PlayStation Game Size, an account that tracks all updates to the PSN database, GTA VI will require firmware version 14.22.00 to run on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro. This means players using an older version will have to update their console’s system software. Otherwise, they won’t be able to play the game.

It’s clear that Sony simply cannot afford to let piracy reach Grand Theft Auto VI, as a security breach could have a major impact on sales. Furthermore, thanks to advances in AI, some believe that even a single vulnerability could allow the game to be emulated on PC.

The company will likely release more updates in the coming days. In the meantime, we want to reiterate that Level Up does NOT support or promote piracy or console hacking. We also remind players that modifying their hardware voids its warranty and can cause irreversible damage that leaves the device unusable.

But tell us: do you think GTA VI will be safe from piracy? Let us know in the comments.