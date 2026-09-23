Few games command the reverence of Bloodborne, the gothic masterpiece that remains a cornerstone of the soulslike genre. Given the community’s deep affection for the original title, it’s been frustrating to see no news on a remake or sequel. Luckily, a new adaptation is on the way.

However, the project has sparked widespread debate and skepticism across the fanbase. Addressing the mixed response, the head of the production acknowledged the public’s apprehension and even understands their concern.

Bloodborne Film Producer Addresses Mixed Reception

The upcoming project is neither a new entry in the game series nor a remake. Instead, PlayStation greenlit an animated feature film earlier this year, which is currently in the initial phases of development.

Produced jointly by Lyrical Animation and PlayStation Productions, the film’s most notable reveal is its lead producer, a popular gaming creator known online as JackSepticEye.

Unsurprisingly, appointing a prominent YouTube personality to oversee a major film adaptation of a celebrated gaming IP has raised eyebrows among core fans with many doubting that he has the necessary cinematographic skills to bring this franchise to the big screen.

Speaking on the 100 Questions with Tom Simons podcast, JackSepticEye spoke candidly about the immense weight of fan expectations. He noted that roughly 80% of the initial feedback was mixed, though not negative.

“I would say 80% of the responses were critical of it. I don’t want to say negative… I would be the same if someone took my beloved IP, which is my favorite, and then some YouTuber’s attached to it. It makes you scratch your head a little bit,” he said.

The influencer, whose real name is Seán McLoughlin, emphasized his dedication to protecting the source material’s integrity. As a lifelong fan of the game, he stated his goal is not to surpass the original, but to honor the universe by delivering a “as good a story as I can.”

The Animated Film Remains the Only Active ‘Bloodborne’ Project

This isn’t the first time JackSepticEye has addressed community concerns. Following the project’s reveal in April 2026, he pledged to fight “tooth and nail” to ensure the adaptation meets the highest cinematic standards and is the best adaptation possible.

McLoughlin, a die-hard fan of the FromSoftware saga who considers Bloodborne his favorite game of all time, holds significant creative authority over the upcoming animated film adaptation. During the interview, he shared that he is personally supervising the creative process and overseeing key hiring decisions.

The film is still in early development, with no writer, director, or release window attached just yet.

Because it is currently the only confirmed Bloodborne project in production, it’s completely understandable that fans of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s masterpiece are feeling protective.

Meanwhile, hopes for a new entry in the game series remain slim. Reports indicate that before its closure, Bluepoint Games pitched a Bloodborne remake to FromSoftware, but the proposal was turned down. For now, there are no plans for a sequel, remake, or re-release on the horizon.

Are you excited about this new animated film? Do you think JackSepticEye will do a good job? Do you think the movie being a success would lead to a new game being made? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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