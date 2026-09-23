Few anime series match the global cultural impact of One Piece, which remains one of Japan’s premier media properties after nearly three decades. Despite both the original manga and its ongoing television series remaining active, a brand-new anime adaptation revisiting the story’s opening arc is currently in development.

For many longtime fans, launching a remake for an uncompleted series feels redundant, if not downright baffling. However, Wit Studio, the animation house helming the reboot, has defended the initiative, clarifying their core objective in reimagining the early adventures of Monkey D. Luffy.

One Piece Remake Targets Newcomers Who Never Watched the Original Anime

Eiichiro Oda’s original manga debuted in 1997 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump. Driven by its vibrant humor, iconic art style, and inventive battles, the series has grown into a titan of the medium, boasting over 1,190 chapters to date.

Toei Animation’s flagship anime adaptation is just as long as it is fast approaching 1,170 episodes. However, that staggering volume creates an intimidating barrier to entry for prospective fans attempting to catch up.

Addressing these concerns, Wit Studio President Joji “George” Wada revealed that the remake is explicitly designed as an approachable entry point, allowing newcomers to immerse themselves in the franchise in a simple and comfortable manner.

In an interview with Polygon, Wada characterized Oda’s franchise as a “national treasure of Japan.” He explained that the studio aims to introduce this work to a new audience.

“We have deeply absorbed the vast world of One Piece from its enormous body of source material. Carrying that world with us, our task was to depict the opening of a new voyage all over again, with all of its heart-racing excitement,” he said.

Wada emphasized that the reboot will be “fresh imagery clothed in the air of the present day” and framed the release as a unique opportunity for a new era of viewers to experience this “national treasure”.

The remake’s initial season will run for seven episodes, focusing specifically on the fan-favorite Baratie Arc. While Wada refrained from committing to a firm premiere date, reports confirm the project is slated to stream globally on Netflix beginning February 2027.

One Piece Could End in Just a Few Years

Wada acknowledged that reinterpreting such an iconic property brings immense pressure. However, Wit Studio is uniquely equipped for the undertaking, having previously adapted the initial seasons of Attack on Titan, one of the most successful global anime phenomena of the past decade.

“A creator’s desire to say something is what gives birth to characters and shapes a story. When we turn those feelings into animation, the world we build has real work to do: it grounds the characters’ emotional drama and gives these overflowing emotions a solid vessel to hold them,” he explained.

Whether Wit Studio’s reimagining satisfies fans while successfully bringing in new fans remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and friends could end in just a few years.

Speaking at One Piece Day 2026 in mid-August, creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed he will require “at least” four more years to conclude the manga. This means this legendary story could reach its definitive end around 2030.

The manga is currently navigating a major narrative climax in the Elbaph Arc. The Toei anime adaptation is covering the same storyline, though it will temporarily go on hiatus as the studio transitions the series to a seasonal broadcast schedule.

Besides the remake, the third season of Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation is also targeted for a 2027 debut. Actor Xolo Maridueña, who plays Ace, recently teased production progress, sharing highlights from his experience on set.

Are you excited about this remake? Do you think it’s necessary? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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