Following months of heightened scrutiny surrounding PlayStation’s recent series of blunders, Sony’s latest title, Marvel’s Wolverine, has found itself at the center of yet another online debate. Even prior to its launch, however, the game had been shadowed by skepticism and backlash.

The latest controversy erupted when players flagged a suspicious visual asset in one of the game’s environments. Speculation quickly spread that Insomniac Games had integrated generative artificial intelligence in the game. Luckily, it was all a misunderstanding.

Insomniac Games Denies Using AI in Marvel’s Wolverine

AI remains one of the video game industry’s most polarizing technologies, sparking intense debates over corporate downsizing, copyright ethics, and rising hardware costs.

In addition, the technology frequently draws criticism for delivering flawed results. As such, it is understandable that players were quite vigilant and noticed something very suspicious in Marvel’s Wolverine.

The debate surfaced when players noticed an unusually distorted restroom sign during a campaign sequence. Because the icon lacked a coherent shape, users likened the blurriness to the structural anomalies commonly found in AI-generated images.

After a social media post highlighting the asset went viral, Insomniac Games’ Community Director James Stevenson stepped in to clarify the situation. Stevenson flatly denied that AI was involved, clarifying that the distorted graphic was caused by a UV bug.

“No. This is a UV map bug and we have a fix coming. There are no AI generated assets in Marvel’s Wolverine,” he said.

In 3D game development, UV coordinate mapping governs how a 2D image texture is projected onto a 3D surface. When a UV mapping coordinate misaligns, the mistake ends up being quite similar to the distorted screenshots circulating online

Marvel’s Wolverine Is a Success Despite Backlash

Despite Stevenson’s statement, some corner of the community remains skeptical, largely due to Sony’s publicly expressed interest in exploring AI features across the PlayStation ecosystem.

The texture debate is merely the latest challenge for Marvel’s Wolverine, which launched to a mixed reception from critics and is currently holding a 77 Metacritic score.

Players also voiced frustration over the game’s “scent trail” guidance mechanic, arguing that the markers felt redundant in an otherwise linear campaign. Insomniac listened to the community feedback and quickly deployed a post-launch update to adjust the feature.

Despite the criticism, Marvel’s Wolverine has achieved commercial success. Early sales data indicates the title sold nearly 2 million units in its opening days, positioning it as Sony’s top-performing first-party release of 2026, outpacing Marvel Tokon, Saros, and Marathon.

Tell us, did you notice the sign? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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