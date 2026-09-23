In early September, an industry-shaking revelation surfaced: Kojima Productions had ceased development with Sony on its highly anticipated spy title, PHYSINT, with Xbox stepping in to assume publishing duties. The decision ignited widespread speculation regarding what caused the rift between the developer and the Japanese company.

While key details remain undisclosed, Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima himself have since addressed the situation to clarify the timeline of events. The studio directly confronted circulating rumors regarding the commercial viability of the Death Stranding franchise and the true status of its relationship with PlayStation.

Kojima Productions Reaffirms “Strong” PlayStation Partnership

Sony officially confirmed on September 9, 2026, that it would no longer finance the development of PHYSINT. While the statement framed the departure as a mutual decision, Kojima shortly after revealed that Sony canceled the project over the summer, forcing his team to urgently secure a new partner to salvage the title.

The ambitious project survived the sudden cancellation and has officially resumed production under Microsoft’s gaming division. In the wake of the news, industry reports quickly emerged attempting to pinpoint why PlayStation walked away from the title.

Industry analysts suggested Sony dropped PHYSINT to cut escalating development budgets and realign corporate priorities. Meanwhile, a report from Bloomberg alleged the publisher pulled funding due to missed development milestones and disappointing commercial returns from the Death Stranding franchise.

The reports claimed the Norman Reedus-led franchise was not that profitable for Sony, ultimately eroding executive confidence in the partnership. In response, Kojima Productions released an official statement categorically refuting these claims.

The studio said that “aspersions around our relationship with PlayStation, the commercial performance of the Death Stranding franchise, and the broader production planning and investment for Physint, have reached beyond the studio and have touched our fans, our creative partners, and colleagues we have worked alongside with for three decades.”

Kojima Productions emphasized that none of the speculative reports originated from official channels and urged media and fans to treat unverified claims with a “dose of skepticism.”

While acknowledging that Sony’s cancellation posed a severe operational hurdle with “a range of potentially significant implications,” Kojima Productions reassured stakeholders that the business remains financially healthy and profitable.

The developer confirmed that PHYSINT remains actively in development alongside Microsoft, concluding that despite the situation, its relationship with PlayStation “remains strong.”

Hideo Kojima Reveals All About the Zoom Call That Axed PHYSINT

In an interview with IGN, Hideo Kojima detailed the sudden nature of PHYSINT’s cancellation and the studio’s pivot to Microsoft. The director admitted the news caught him entirely unprepared, confessing that he initially feared he would have to shut down the studio and lay off his team.

Kojima recalled that Sony delivered the decision during a brief Zoom video call, informing him without warning that all funding for the project was being pulled. “They said they can no longer fund development for PHYSINT. I was shocked and I said, ‘What did you say?’ I couldn’t quite process what they had said. I wasn’t sure because I was in shock,” Kojima revealed.

Kojima noted that neither he nor his team fully recalls the specifics of the, adding that Sony offered no explicit justification for canceling the project. Despite the jarring delivery, he maintained that he harbors no ill will toward his former publisher.

“Nothing could’ve prepared me for their decision to step away from the project. So I thought, ‘What am I going to do from tomorrow?’ But from my side, I love Sony. And I don’t have any bad feelings against them because I know that it’s a tough time in the game industry,” he explained.

However, Kojima acknowledged that his relationship with Sony had changed significantly over time as the people he knew and allies exited the company. “I’ve been working with them for like 30 years… Mr. Ken Kutaragi, Mr. Hirai, I was close with them. But it’s not like that recently,” he explained.

Following the cancellation of PHYSINT, Kojima Productions faced numerous financial problems, prompting Kojima to secure personal bank loans to keep the studio solvent during this difficult period. The project was ultimately rescued when Microsoft stepped in to fully back the title.

“I approached Xbox and they were great. They could support us technically. And also we’ve been working on OD with them, so we already had a connection. I made a proper pitch of PHYSINT to them. And then their first reaction was like, “This pitch was fantastic. Never seen a pitch like this!” And that’s how it started with Xbox,” he explained.

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