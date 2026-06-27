Bungie is facing a turbulent turning point as the combined fallout from Marathon’s underwhelming reception and the abrupt end of Destiny 2 has finally caught up with the studio. After months of precarious uncertainty, PlayStation has officially confirmed that Bungie will undergo significant workforce reductions and a comprehensive restructuring aimed at safeguarding its future viability.

In an official statement, Hermen Hulst, a top executive at Sony Interactive Entertainment, disclosed that the layoffs would impact a substantial portion of the studio’s staff, spanning both the Marathon development team and those previously dedicated to the Destiny franchise.

While Hulst reaffirmed that both Bungie and Marathon would continue to operate, he emphasized that urgent organizational changes and a reassessment of priorities had become unavoidable. The studio itself echoed this sentiment in a separate communication, expressing regret over the decision while pledging support for the affected creatives.

What Will Happen to Bungie, the Studio Behind Destiny and Marathon, After Layoffs?

The roots of Bungie’s current crisis stretch back months, when successive expansions for Destiny 2 consistently failed to meet commercial projections. Much of the studio’s optimism had been invested in Marathon, yet the extraction-based shooter struggled to gain traction with players, even with the full backing of PlayStation and Sony behind it.

Compounding these difficulties, Bungie recently brought Destiny 2’s development to an abrupt close, fueling widespread anxiety about its standing within PlayStation Studios, a concern that deepened with the confirmation that Destiny 3 is not currently in production, leaving Marathon as the studio’s primary lifeline.

Addressing the situation this morning, Hermen Hulst acknowledged the severity of the developer’s challenges, noting that drastic staff reductions had become unavoidable. Though he declined to specify the exact number of employees affected, recent industry reports suggest that Bungie could lose as much as half of its total workforce.

“We have made the decision to reduce Bungie’s workforce, affecting a significant number of employees, including most of the Destiny team and some Marathon team members. There are also reductions across SIE teams that support Bungie’s operations. Those impacted at Bungie and within SIE are being informed today.”

Hulst went on to explain that the decision followed extensive discussion and careful consideration. After reviewing Bungie’s long-term strategic direction and current priorities, PlayStation leadership concluded that restructuring was essential. Although multiple alternatives were explored in an effort to avoid layoffs, the executive maintained that reducing staff was ultimately necessary “to align the studio’s resources with its current priorities and long-term goals.”

He praised Bungie’s creative talent and its legacy with Destiny, while reaffirming that Marathon remains the studio’s central focus, with continued content updates planned as new projects are incubated. He also confirmed that PlayStation would provide assistance packages to those impacted by the cuts.

“I want to sincerely thank every affected employee for their hard work, creativity, and contributions to Bungie, SIE, and the broader gaming community. I know today’s news is deeply difficult not only for those leaving, but for those colleagues and friends that remain. Please take the time you need to process this news and support one another,” he concluded.

Bungie Laments Layoffs and Acknowledges Destiny 2’s Underperformance

Bungie concurrently released its own statement across social media, formally acknowledging the staff reduction and restructuring. The studio candidly admitted that Destiny 2 had underperformed against expectations in recent years, making it unsustainable to continue operations with its existing structure and headcount.

“We know this decision has a profound impact on the people affected, their families, friends, and teammates,” the studio announced today. “While these changes are necessary to best position the studio now and for the future, that does not lessen the difficulty of this moment or the impact it has on those affected.”

Looking ahead, Bungie stated that it would share further details about its long-term roadmap at a later date, as it is not yet prepared to announce any new projects. For now, fans continue to hold out hope that the studio might pivot toward Destiny 3 as a potential turnaround, though it remains uncertain whether Bungie can undertake such an ambitious undertaking in the wake of such deep staff cuts.