Activision is finalizing preparations for the highly anticipated launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and fans will not need to wait until October to experience its signature high-octane combat. Infinity Ward’s latest installment will feature an Open Beta period, with a select group of players granted early access.

According to an official statement from the publishers, the testing phase will first become available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Plus, Nintendo Switch 2 owners will also be included in the lineup, marking the franchise’s return to a Nintendo platform.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta Schedule and Content Details

Set against the backdrop of a war on the Korean peninsula, Modern Warfare 4 aims to deliver a compelling single-player campaign and a refined multiplayer suite following recent franchise missteps. To demonstrate its progress, Activision will reveal what it’s planning with this beta release.

An early-access period for pre-order customers will be available from August 21 to 25 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, followed by a fully open cross-platform test from August 28 to September 1, which will also incorporate Nintendo Switch 2 players without any pre-order requirement.

Early Access Beta (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC): August 21 to 25.

Open Beta (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC): August 28 to September 1.

The Beta will feature diverse maps, multiplayer modes, multiple operators, and nearly twenty firearms.

Fan-favorite modes such as Search & Destroy will be playable, as will the newly introduced Kill Block and the Training Mobility Course. Additional details are expected to be unveiled during an upcoming dedicated showcase.

Call of Duty: NEXT Event Set to Precede Beta Launch

Eager fans ready to learn all about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 should mark their calendars for August 21, when Activision will host the next installment of its Call of Duty: NEXT broadcast.

The event, scheduled to stream across the franchise’s official channels with an exact time to be announced, will serve as a lead-in to the Beta and will reveal extended gameplay footage and deeper insights into the multiplayer experience.

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