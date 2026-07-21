The video game industry finds itself in a period of profound transition, marked not only by widespread layoffs and recurring price hikes but also by growing anxiety over the apparent end of physical game media. And one of the industry’s most revered developers is quite sad about the situation.

In early July, Sony Interactive Entertainment delivered an unexpected blow to everyone with the announcement that, effective 2028, it will cease production of physical game discs. The decision casts a long shadow over the future of tangible game ownership, with implications extending beyond Sony’s own first-party catalogue to encompass third-party publishing on its platforms.

While a segment of the player base has mobilized in protest, hoping to pressure the company into reversing course, sales data continues to indicate consumers are increasingly purchasing digital games. Against this disheartening backdrop, the creator of NieR: Automata has stepped forward to articulate his dismay.

Yoko Taro, Creator of NieR, Laments the End of Physical Media

On July 19, Yoko Taro, the celebrated director behind NieR: Automata, Drakengard, and Voice of Cards, took to his personal social media account to share a photograph of his physical copy of Hi-Fi RUSH, the acclaimed action title from Tango Gameworks.

He also took the opportunity to celebrate the fact that, despite the upcoming end of physical media, there are campaigns aimed at promoting the continued availability of disc-based releases.

“These days, with the news that PlayStation will stop producing physical media stirring conversation, Hi-Fi RUSH arrived from our last bastion of hope, Super Deluxe!” Taro wrote. “Don’t assume physical media will be around forever. Those interested should take a look while they can.”

In a subsequent post, the developer dropped any pretense of levity, delivering a more somber reflection on Sony’s trajectory. Despite the popularity of digital distribution, Taro admitted he had harbored hopes that companies would continue to produce discs for major titles, akin to CDs in the music industry.

“Personally, it is sad to think that physical media will disappear, but I suppose that is the flow of the times, isn’t it?” he stated. “Given that maintaining control over physical distribution still offers advantages compared to releasing on Steam and similar platforms, I had assumed that, even as digital downloads advanced, there would still be limited, premium editions, much like what we see with CDs. It seems I was mistaken.”

While PlayStation may bear the brunt of criticism for hastening physical media’s demise, the industry’s digital pivot has been years in the making. For example, last year Nintendo introduced Game-Key Cards, cartridges that contain no game data and merely authorize a digital download.

“Switch 2 Game-Key Cards are confusing compared to a standard ROM,” Taro observed. “And they come with a massive label on the box reading: ‘This is a Game-Key Card.’ I suppose that is how things will be in the future.”

Can the Physical Format Still Be Saved?

Like many devoted players, Yoko Taro appears to have resigned himself to a future where physical releases become a rarity. Industry analysts reinforce this grim outlook, theorizing that Microsoft will likely follow Sony’s lead, and speculation already points to Project Helix as a fully digital initiative.

However, part of the community refuses to capitulate without a fight. Following PlayStation’s announcement, social-media platforms were flooded with negative reactions and petitions, one of which amassed thousands of signatures in a matter of days.

The outcry has also caught the attention of policymakers. In Mexico, legislators are preparing a formal complaint before an antitrust authority to investigate Sony’s market conduct, while Brazilian lawmakers have proposed a bill designed to prevent digital games from becoming inaccessible after official support is withdrawn.

Whether these efforts can compel PlayStation to reconsider remains uncertain. However, given the robust sales of the recent all-digital Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 re-releases on PS4 and PS5, the future of physical media looks grim.

Do you agree with Yoko Taro’s opinions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.