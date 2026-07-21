Subscription services continually delight players with new monthly additions, but they come with a significant trade-off: catalogs are constantly rotating, and even the most popular games eventually leave. While Xbox Game Pass has recently rolled out enticing new titles across its various tiers, subscribers must now brace themselves for the departure of several amazing games.

In a couple of weeks, the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC service will lose 8 games, among them a beloved platformer that boasts an exceptional score on Metacritic and is frequently called one of the genre’s all-time best.

These 8 Games Will Leave Xbox and PC Game Pass by the End of July

Both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass remain go-to platforms for budget-conscious gamers, but time is running out to explore these 8 departing titles. On July 31, they will leave consoles, PC, and cloud gaming, making now the final window to experience them.

Chief among the departures is Celeste, the indie darling from Maddy Makes Games, which earned universal acclaim with a 92 Metacritic rating.

In addition, Crusader Kings III, Paradox Development Studio’s beloved medieval grand strategy epic, will also be leaving while RPG fans must say goodbye to TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Shooter aficionados shouldn’t miss Sniper Elite: Resistance, Rebellion’s stealth-action title set in France, where precision marksmanship is the key to survival.

The departing lineup also features a strong contingent of independent gems, including Rain World, My Friendly Neighborhood, Whiskerwood, and more. The complete list of games leaving the service is as follows:

Back to the Dawn

Celeste

Crusader Kings III

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

My Friendly Neighborhood

Rain World

Sniper Elite: Resistance

Whiskerwood

Which Games Will Arrive in July and August?

Xbox Game Pass has recently unveiled a decent number of attractive games, though the service also confirmed the cancellation of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Still, the remainder of July and the first half of August are packed with promising additions.

Scheduled for July are The Planet Crafter, Halo: Campaign Evolved, SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, and others. August will usher in day-one releases such as Beast of Reincarnation and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy. Below are the confirmed games:

July

Ascend To ZERO

The Planet Crafter

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Mistfall Hunter

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed

August

Beast of Reincarnation (August 4)

Monsters Are Coming! Rock & Road (August 6)

Sandustry (August 13)

Grave Seasons (August 14)

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (August 27)

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