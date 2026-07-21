Fans of Game of Thrones have long grown accustomed to waiting either for George R. R. Martin’s next novel or for a video game that finally does justice to the beloved saga. That long-imagined title is now a reality and it’s on its way, but there is some bad news: it has been delayed for several months.

Announced last June, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is a real-time strategy title being developed by PlaySide, with an initial release window set for sometime in 2026. However, the studio has now confirmed that the game will miss that target, opting instead to take extra development time to refine the experience for all the fans of Westeros.

The Hype Surrounding Game of Thrones: War of Westeros

Since HBO’s television adaptation first aired in 2011, the franchise has spawned countless video game tie-ins, yet few, if any, have managed to genuinely capture the essence of Martin’s world. Many believe Game of Thrones: War for Westeros will finally break that cycle.

The game is particularly anticipated because it will revisit key events from the series while remaining faithful to the source material. Its real-time strategy framework is widely seen as a natural fit for the political and military machinations that define the saga.

Set during the infamous war for Westeros, the PC title will pit major factions including the Starks, Lannisters, Targaryens, and the Night King against one another in a brutal struggle for the Iron Throne across the Seven Kingdoms.

Each faction will feature unique units, heroes, and armies, ensuring a wealth of fan service throughout. As with any RTS, success in both solo and multiplayer modes will hinge on careful strategy and precise execution. In addition, the game will incorporate political management systems designed to give players a tactical edge on the battlefield.

Iconic characters, dragons, and other fantastical creatures from the saga will all make appearances during combat. PlaySide had originally targeted a 2026 launch on Steam, but the studio recently announced that additional development time is necessary to finalize the project resulting in a delay.

When Will Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Be Released After Its Delay?

As for the new release date, PlaySide confirmed via a Steam community post that Game of Thrones: War for Westeros will no longer arrive this year. The team will spend several more months polishing the game to deliver the experience fans have been hoping for over the years.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is now scheduled to debut on Steam in early 2027. In their announcement, the developers expressed gratitude for the community’s patience and reaffirmed their commitment to producing a game that not only embodies the spirit of Westeros but also “meets the expectations of both RTS players and Game of Thrones fans.”

“This decision gives us the time needed to continue building towards that goal and ensure that the game reaches the high level of quality we are aiming for,” PlaySide stated. “Thank you for your patience and continued support. We know the wait has been long, and we do not take your support for granted.”

For more news on Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, click here.