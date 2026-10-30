Although Call of Duty has been one of the most successful franchises for more than 15 years, controversy has always been part of its history. After all, its war-themed setting and real-world references can lead to all kinds of interpretations. However, sometimes the problem comes down to a failure to properly review the content.

Modern Warfare 4 is no exception. The latest installment has already sparked criticism and demands in South Korea over sensitive material related to a tragedy that continues to deeply affect the country’s society.

Apparently, someone at Infinity Ward wasn’t careful enough when selecting the real-life footage that would appear in the FPS.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Sparks Controversy in South Korea

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes its modern warfare setting to Asia. This installment features a fictional conflict between North Korea and South Korea, a sensitive subject given the historical tensions between the two countries and the differences between their governments.

Just days after its release, the new installment has already sparked controversy in South Korea over one of its scenes.

According to a report by VGC, the opening sequence illustrates the fictional conflict between the two Koreas using footage of real-life events. However, one part of this montage features a paramedic performing CPR on a person lying on the ground.

Unfortunately, this footage has nothing to do with warfare. It comes from the Itaewon tragedy, which took place in Seoul during Halloween celebrations in 2022. A crowd became trapped in a narrow alley, resulting in 159 deaths and 196 injuries.

Mural en honor a las víctimas de la tragedia de Itaewon

After confirming that the footage featured in Modern Warfare 4 was real and related to the tragic events of 2022, the Association of Families of the Itaewon Disaster Victims made a request to Activision and Infinity Ward.

The families asked the publisher and developer to remove the material used in the game out of respect for the memory of those who lost their lives. They also expressed their opposition to using a tragedy, particularly one that happened so recently, in an entertainment product.

“Using an incident of this kind as material for a game intended for entertainment is, in itself, highly inappropriate and insensitive.

“The Itaewon disaster was a tragedy that caused hundreds of casualties, and citizens who participated in rescue efforts or witnessed the events firsthand continue to suffer from trauma. If the game’s developer has even a minimum degree of courtesy and empathy toward the victims, it should take swift corrective action.”