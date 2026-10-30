The PlayStation 5 jailbreak scene has made significant progress in recent months, particularly after Sony angered players with the end of physical media and other decisions that the community considers anti-consumer. This not only led to the console being unlocked but also fueled the emergence of several PS5 emulators for PC.

However, some hackers have taken advantage of this phenomenon to scam players and steal their private information through malware. According to a report by NordVPN, several fake PS5 emulators are circulating online, and they are infected with malicious software that puts gamers at risk.

Fake PS5 Emulators Put Gamers’ Personal Information at Risk

Sony is currently facing pressure on several fronts: it is working to combat PS5 jailbreaks while continuing to receive criticism over the end of physical media. The Japanese company must now also deal with PS5 emulation on PC, which has advanced rapidly in recent months amid growing player frustration and the rise of artificial intelligence.

After conducting an investigation, NordVPN issued an important warning to people currently experimenting with PS5 emulation. The company discovered that scammers are taking advantage of the growing interest in these tools to target and harm gamers.

According to the report, several fake PS5 emulators can be found on websites such as GitHub. The problem is that these downloads are infected with malware, malicious software that steals people’s information without them realizing it.

Hackers disguise their programs as existing PlayStation 5 emulators. Their trick is to make gamers believe they are downloading a community-developed project when, in reality, they are installing a ticking time bomb on their computers.

NordVPN says several dangerous GitHub repositories are targeting emulation enthusiasts. Marijus Briedis, the company’s chief technology officer, warned that gamers should remain alert because the malware is currently undetectable by most antivirus programs.

“Emulation enthusiasts are a perfect target. They’re used to downloading experimental software from GitHub and running unsigned files, so none of this seems suspicious. But this isn’t an emulator. It steals your data, hides from your antivirus, and erases its tracks before you realize something is wrong,” the executive explained.

Several fake PS5 emulators are infected with malware designed to steal gamers’ personal information.

NordVPN Warns About Scams Involving PS5 Emulators

The virtual private network provider also explained how the scam works. Once users download an emulator infected with malware, the malicious software bypasses Microsoft Defender and other antivirus protections, making it extremely difficult to detect.

The fake PS5 emulator installs an executable file without the user’s permission. This program collects passwords and other sensitive information, which attackers can later use to commit fraud in the victims’ names.

The problem doesn’t end there. The software also runs scripts that delete its own files.

As a result, gamers who infect their PCs may never realize they were targeted or that their personal information is already in the hands of someone who intends to exploit it.

Players could expose their private information when attempting to emulate the PS5.