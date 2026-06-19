CAPCOM is currently enjoying one of the strongest stretches in its corporate history. The company recently released its year-end financial results for the period ending March 31, 2026, revealing performance metrics that underscore the enduring appeal of its flagship properties.

A Record-Breaking Year

Over the course of the fiscal year, CAPCOM sold 59.07 million games, a new all-time high for the more than four-decade-old company. That figure marks a substantial uptick from the 51.87 million units moved in the previous year.

Central to that growth was the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, which earned strong reviews from critics and fans alike. The title played a pivotal role in the publisher’s commercial strategy, reinforcing the Resident Evil brand as a cornerstone of its annual lineup.

The sales surge also highlights CAPCOM’s success in broadening its audience, appealing equally to longtime enthusiasts and newcomers discovering its franchises for the first time.

El principal desarrollador de PRAGMATA quiere un nuevo juego de la saga, pero recuerda que no sólo depende de él (imagen: Capcom, LEVEL UP)

Old Games Still Relevant

Perhaps the most telling statistic from the financial report is that catalog games, titles released in prior years, accounted for 83.7% of total software revenue.

That dominance speaks to the lasting popularity of series like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and Devil May Cry, which continue to generate significant sales through promotional pricing, re-releases, and expanded platform availability.

CAPCOM has effectively kept its back catalog vibrant and commercially viable, with many older games regularly appearing on best-seller charts long after their initial debuts.

A Fully Digital Future

Equally striking is the company’s accelerating shift toward digital distribution. Digital downloads represented 93% of all games sold during the fiscal year, a clear signal that consumer preferences have firmly moved away from physical media.

This transition not only lowers manufacturing and logistics costs but also ensures that titles remain perpetually accessible through online storefronts.

With these results, CAPCOM solidifies its standing as one of the industry’s most formidable publishers. The company’s approach of pairing high-profile new releases with a deep and enduring catalog continues to yield exceptional returns.

Do you consider CAPCOM the strongest Japanese game developer today? Which of its franchises is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.