The video game industry suffered a devastating blow this week with the confirmed closure of BioWare, one of gaming’s most iconic RPG studios and the developer behind the Dragon Age saga, as well as the cancellation of Mass Effect 5, an ambitious project that will now never see the light of day.

While official details regarding the sequel’s narrative and core mechanics remain scarce, new insights from a studio veteran reveal that the canceled title was aiming to take the beloved franchise and the RPG genre— to unprecedented heights.

Learning from the Success of ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ and ‘The Witcher 3’

On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, Electronic Arts announced sweeping layoffs affecting approximately 400 employees across the organization. EA also confirmed that BioWare would cease operations immediately, shuttering its headquarters in Edmonton and shelving Mass Effect 5.

In the wake of the announcement, former developers began sharing a glimpse of what could have been. According to team members, the sequel drew direct inspiration from the critically acclaimed triumphs of Larian Studios (Baldur’s Gate 3) and CD Projekt RED (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt).

Tony de Waal, a veteran BioWare cinematic supervisor who returned to the studio after previously working on earlier Mass Effect and Dragon Age titles, confirmed on LinkedIn that he was among the final 50 staff members impacted by the closure and the cancellation of Mass Effect 5.

Reflecting on the canceled project, de Waal shared that the team was “building something special,” noting that the untitled fifth entry was designed to deliver “a level of autonomy and choice that no other game has been able to match.”

“We started down a path to bring Mass Effect to the next level while remaining true to the Trilogy. I’m sad you won’t ever get to see what we were cooking, and sad for the small, talented group of devs who were all punching above their weight to make something special,” he said.

He also urged fans to extend empathy to the developers who remained at BioWare until the end, calling them " some of the most talented people I’ve had the pleasure of working with throughout my career."

Mass Effect 5 Was Ready to Be Unveiled to the Public

The shutdown comes just weeks before N7 Day, the annual November 7 celebration dedicated to the Mass Effect community. EA traditionally used the event to share franchise updates, and last year, executive producer Mike Gamble reassured fans that development was actively progressing. Prior to this week’s news, fans were widely expecting a new teaser next month.

Reports suggest a reveal may have been closer than expected. An alleged EA insider posted on Reddit claiming that a trailer had already been finalized and was ready for public release, though these claims remain unverified.

EA addressed the decision in an official statement:

“As we focus on these larger opportunities, we’ve had a small team at BioWare working on early-development for Mass Effect. We’ve made the decision not to move forward with this development, which means we’re closing the studio and our Edmonton workspace. BioWare is a legendary studio that helped define the role-playing genre, and we do not take this decision lightly.”

What do you think a Mass Effect 5 sequel would have been like? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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