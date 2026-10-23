The biggest concern surrounding the next generation of video game consoles comes down to price. For decades, $600 was widely considered the upper limit for consumer hardware and few dared to cross it. Today, however, things are different now.

Both the PlayStation 6 and Project Helix are projected to launch at over $1,000 largely due to the ongoing RAM crisis and other hardware components shortages.

A recent report by Fortune estimates that Project Helix could cost consumers anywhere between $1,200 and $1,800 at launch and one leading gaming veteran has warned that such pricing could severely backfire.

Mike Ybarra Slams Rumored Next-Gen PlayStation and XBOX Prices

In a recent post on X, former Xbox executive Mike Ybarra, who previously oversaw key initiatives like Xbox Live, Game Pass, and Mixer, spoke about the rumored price points for both Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming hardware.

According to Ybarra, charging upwards of $1,000 for a home console is a recipe for underwhelming sales. He emphasized that consoles have historically succeeded as mass-market hardware rather than niche, high-end tech built exclusively for enthusiasts with deep pockets.

“A “console” is a mass-audience device and you need great games and a low entry price (IMO $399 to $499). A console at the prices rumored below will never sell meaningful units to be of any value vs. alternatives. Zero.”

I find this very hard to believe.



A "console" is a mass-audience device and you need great games and a low entry price (IMO $399 to $499). A console at the prices rumored below will never sell meaningful units to be of any value vs. alternatives. Zero.



I wouldn't release… https://t.co/EobvPdGAvZ — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 20, 2026

Former XBOX Executive Also Proposes Solution

Despite current economic hardships, the arrival of the PS6 and Project Helix remains inevitable. However, Ybarra argues that both platform holders have a more practical alternative to pushing overpriced hardware into the market.

His recommendation is to hold off on next-gen hardware and continue supporting the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S until component prices normalize and semiconductor shortages ease.

With Fortune reporting a target launch window of Holiday 2028 for Project Helix, manufacturers still have at least two years to maximize the potential of their current ecosystem.

“Stick with PS5 Pro/Series X until prices normalize. The capabilities of those boxes are both fine for 99% of the audience. No one is screaming “I need a more powerful console” right now and I believe tons of optimization can and is happening on those platforms (see Xbox’s AMD announcement on FSR 4.1 today - which is fantastic),” he wrote.

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