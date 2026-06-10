Horror is a video game genre that has consistently reinvented itself over the years. From its early survival-based roots to modern psychological thrills, the genre continues to evolve and a new wave of titles is pushing the concept even further.

Thanks to advances in technology, developers can now design mechanics that collect user behavior patterns and even replicate their voices to disorient players.

The next major trend in horror appears to be messing with players’ minds and their ability to trust one another. That’s the core idea behind CORDURA, an upcoming title from Spanish studio Garage51.

New Trailer Revealed for CORDURA, Coming to PS5 and PC

Garage51 has released a new trailer for CORDURA, a cooperative horror game set to launch on Steam and PS5. The game supports one to four players and takes place in decaying Victorian mansions, where survival depends on teamwork and on doubting everything heard in the dark.

The game’s standout feature is the “Mimic System,” a mechanic that makes proximity voice chat central to the horror experience. The lurking threat, referred to as the entity within the Night, can listen to player conversations, mimic their voices, and even copy their physical appearance to spread paranoia. As a result, any call for help could easily be a deadly trap.

What Is CORDURA?

CORDURA is set in a twisted version of the Victorian era, where scientific experiments unleash a dark force that corrupts entire buildings. Players take on the role of workers sent to explore these haunted structures in search of “Night Roses”, a mysterious source of Ambrosia highly sought after by the aristocracy for its stimulating effects.

Expeditions are far from straightforward. Thanks to a procedural generation system, paths and rooms shift in real time, meaning a safe escape route can vanish without warning mid-flight.

Death also carries permanent consequences. If a team member falls, they lose all their gear and resources unless surviving players risk a dangerous rescue mission to recover the body.

According to Garage51, CORDURA aims to move away from typical scripted jump scares in favor of psychological horror and the tension that comes from not knowing who to trust. Communication is essential to survival, but talking too much may just attract whatever is waiting in the shadows.

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