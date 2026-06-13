Mortal Kombat 2 is the latest live-action adaptation of the popular franchise from NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games. Although the film underperformed at the box office and a third installment has yet to be confirmed, fans can now watch the sequel from the comfort of their own homes.

Originally scheduled for release in October of last year, the martial arts film was pushed to early May 2026 after producers received a positive response to the first official trailer. The hope was to turn the movie into a summer blockbuster.

In hindsight, that decision may not have paid off. With ticket sales in the United States and worldwide falling short of expectations, the franchise’s future now likely depends on digital sales and streaming performance.

Where to Stream Mortal Kombat 2

Despite the theatrical disappointment, fans will be pleased to know that Mortal Kombat 2 is now available to watch at home. As promised, the film was released on digital platforms earlier this week.

The sequel arrived on major digital entertainment services on June 9, 2026. It is currently available for purchase or rental only; there is no word yet on when it will be included at no additional cost on HBO Max or other streaming platforms.

Viewers can find Mortal Kombat 2 on Amazon’s Prime Video, as well as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and other digital stores. Rental prices start at $19.99 USD, which grants 48 hours of access after the first playback.

For those who prefer to own the film, a purchase costs $24.99 USD. This option provides permanent access to the movie in the user’s personal library, along with bonus content such as behind-the-scenes footage and actor interviews.

In Mexico, Mortal Kombat 2 is available through Amazon Prime Video for $299 MXN, which also includes the extra material.

When Will Mortal Kombat 2 Arrive on HBO Max?

The 2021 original had a poor theatrical run due to the pandemic but became an unexpected hit on digital platforms, breaking viewing records on HBO Max. As a result, expectations remain high for the sequel’s streaming debut.

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have not yet announced a streaming release date for Mortal Kombat 2. However, looking at the studio’s recent release patterns offers some clues.

Recent films such as The Bride!, They Will Kill You, and Wuthering Heights arrived on streaming services approximately 75 days after their theatrical debuts, roughly two and a half months. If Mortal Kombat 2 follows the same pattern, the Simon McQuoid-directed sequel could land on HBO Max by mid-July.

The film grossed $128 million worldwide during its first month in theaters against a reported budget of $80 million, putting its commercial success in question. Nevertheless, it has received a warm reception from fans and general audiences alike.

What about you? Will you be renting or buying the movie? Let us know in the comments.

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