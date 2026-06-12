XBOX took center stage this week following its presentation last Sunday. Much of the conversation focused on what appears to be a strong return to exclusivity, as both Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will only be released on PC and Microsoft consoles. That said, some first-party titles are still slated to launch on competing platforms.

Perhaps the most controversial case is Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the original Halo game that, for the first time in franchise history, is set to launch on PlayStation 5. While all signs suggest Microsoft could not back out of its multiplatform commitment, the company still made a contentious decision that may have jeopardized its relationship with Sony.

XBOX Demanded Removal of Halo Trailer from State of Play

In recent years, Microsoft has softened its stance on exclusives, gradually bringing some first-party titles to other platforms. What began with releases like Grounded and Hi-Fi Rush quickly expanded to include major franchises such as Indiana Jones and Forza Horizon 5.

Following the sudden departure of Phil Spencer in early 2026, questions arose over whether new XBOX director Asha Sharma would continue down the same path. It now appears that the new leadership is once again prioritizing exclusivity.

However, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Fable, and Forza Horizon 6, all previously announced for PS5, will still debut on the rival ecosystem. Even so, Microsoft seems eager to erase any remaining traces of its multiplatform strategy.

Earlier this week, XBOX released a new trailer for the Halo remake on the franchise’s official YouTube channel. Notably, the trailer opened with a caption stating the footage was captured on a PS5 Pro, a move that divided fan opinion. Subsequent reports revealed that the trailer had originally been intended to air during Sony’s State of Play presentation last week.

Journalist Jason Schreier later reported for Bloomberg that Asha Sharma and her team demanded the trailer be removed from the PlayStation showcase at the last minute. According to the report, the decision has damaged relations between Microsoft and Sony. This aligns with earlier comments from analyst Chris Dring, who noted that the demand to pull the trailer “infuriated Sony.”

XBOX Shifts Exclusivity Strategy at the Last Minute

The situation supports the theory that Asha Sharma’s administration has abruptly moved away from multiplatform releases, reacting quickly in an effort to “reset and strengthen” the business after a difficult decade.

Prior to the 2026 XBOX Games Showcase, PS5 versions of Gears of War: E-Day appeared on the PEGI website and in digital store listings for select Walmart locations in the U.S. Schreier’s report also reveals that the decision to make the new Gears title an exclusive took company employees by surprise.

It appears that The Coalition’s game was originally intended to launch on PlayStation 5, a theory supported by the accidental leak of a trailer featuring Sony’s console logo during an official XBOX podcast. Bloomberg further reported that retailers had been preparing to open pre-orders for the PS5 version.

Despite evidence suggesting Gears of War: E-Day was once a multiplatform project, the studio now claims that was never the plan. Regardless, Sharma and other executives say future exclusivity decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Notably, both the upcoming Halo title and Fable are still scheduled for release on PS5.

What do you think? Was pulling the Halo: Campaign Evolved trailer a mistake? Could the relationship between Microsoft and Sony be at serious risk? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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