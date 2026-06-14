Resident Evil fans had plenty to celebrate when Capcom officially confirmed that a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica is in development for Nintendo Switch 2 and other modern platforms. However, players hoping to revisit the original version through Nintendo Switch Online have just received some disappointing news.

During a private Q&A session held last week, Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to bring Resident Evil Code: Veronica X to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Capcom says Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is not coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Speculation began shortly after Nintendo expanded its Nintendo GameCube library for Switch 2. Since Resident Evil Code: Veronica X launched on GameCube in 2003, many fans assumed it would eventually join the growing catalog of classic titles available through the subscription service.

Unfortunately, Hirabayashi quickly shut down those expectations when asked directly about the possibility.

“There are no plans for that.”

The answer leaves little room for interpretation. While Nintendo has already confirmed that more GameCube titles will be added to Nintendo Switch Online in the future, it appears that Code: Veronica X is not currently among them.

At the time of writing, the GameCube catalog includes nine playable titles, with additional games expected to arrive over the coming months.

Why Resident Evil Code: Veronica remains so important

Originally released for Sega Dreamcast in 2000 before receiving its expanded Code: Veronica X edition, the game follows Claire Redfield as she searches for her brother Chris while uncovering another terrifying Umbrella conspiracy.

Many longtime fans consider Code: Veronica one of the most important entries in the franchise. The game serves as a major narrative bridge between the original Resident Evil titles and later installments, while also expanding the stories of the Redfield siblings and the Ashford family.

Because of its significance to the series, many players were hoping for an easy way to revisit the classic before the upcoming remake launches.

How to play Resident Evil Code: Veronica X today

While Nintendo Switch Online won’t offer the game anytime soon, fans still have several options if they want to experience the original adventure.

The easiest route is through modern digital versions available on PlayStation platforms and Xbox consoles via backward compatibility. Players can also track down the original releases for Dreamcast, PlayStation 2, or GameCube, though physical copies have become increasingly rare and expensive over the years.

Nick Apostolides quiere que el próximo remake de la franquicia sea el de Resident Evil: Code Veronica

The remake is still on the way

The good news is that Capcom hasn’t forgotten about the beloved survival horror title.

The company recently confirmed that a full remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica is currently in development and scheduled to launch in 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Although details remain scarce, the announcement alone was enough to excite longtime fans who have spent years requesting a modern reimagining of the cult-classic entry.

For now, however, Nintendo Switch 2 owners hoping to play the original through Nintendo Switch Online will have to look elsewhere — because according to Capcom, that’s simply not part of the plan.