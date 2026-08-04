As they announced last month, Movimiento Ciudadano lawmakers Luis Donaldo Colosio and Iraís Reyes have followed through on their promise by filing a formal complaint against Sony before Mexico’s National Antimonopoly Commission.

The legislators responded to Sony’s announcement that PlayStation will stop producing physical games beginning in 2028, arguing that the company’s decision could harm consumers and reduce competition in Mexico’s video game market.

According to the lawmakers, Sony’s strategy would give the company complete control over game distribution through the PlayStation Store, while players would no longer own the games they purchase, but merely licenses that could potentially be revoked.

Luis Donaldo Colosio and Iraís Reyes Challenge PlayStation’s Digital-Only Future

In a post shared on his official Instagram account, Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio confirmed that the complaint had been formally submitted against Sony before the National Antimonopoly Commission.

He appeared alongside federal deputy Iraís Reyes, widely known in Mexico as the "gamer deputy" for her support of the video game industry. Reyes has previously helped oppose a proposed tax on violent video games and played a role in recognizing esports within Mexico’s legal sports framework.

The lawmakers questioned Sony’s decision, arguing that it would negatively affect Mexican consumers.

“Starting in 2028, PlayStation will stop producing physical games. Its digital store becomes the only place to buy games in Mexico: the price Sony chooses, the conditions Sony imposes, with no ability to resell, lend, or trade your games.

And what you buy digitally isn’t yours—it’s a license that can be taken away. It already happened in Europe in 2022, it’s happening with more than 500 movies, and it will happen with the PS3 and PS Vita digital stores.

You pay the price of an owner. You receive the rights of a tenant."

El senador Lusi Donaldo Colosio y la diputada Iraís Reyes

What Is the Goal of the Complaint?

Weeks before filing the complaint, both legislators had publicly criticized Sony’s decision to phase out physical games.

Deputy Iraís Reyes argued that eliminating physical media would effectively force PlayStation owners to purchase games exclusively through Sony’s own storefront.

“If discs disappear, anyone who owns a PlayStation will no longer be able to choose where to buy their games and will be forced to purchase them exclusively through Sony’s store.”

Meanwhile, Senator Luis Donaldo Colosio emphasized the broader economic impact, arguing that the move would reduce competition and hurt retailers across the country.

“Stores such as Liverpool, Sanborns, or Game Planet would no longer be able to compete in the sale of new video games, and the resale and trade-in market—which is enormous—would also disappear. Consumers would stop being owners of their games. With digital purchases, you no longer buy a game the way you used to; you buy a license, which means your access to that content depends entirely on the company’s conditions.”

The complaint represents one of the first major legal challenges to Sony’s digital-only strategy and could become a significant test case as the gaming industry continues shifting away from physical media.