Gaming has become a universal entertainment medium, and it comes as little surprise that some of Hollywood’s brightest talents are also fans. Rising star Inde Navarrette is no exception as she has spoken about her love of videogames and also revealed she would like to participate in one of Japan’s most iconic video game franchises.

The 25-year-old actress shot to international prominence with her breakout performance in Obsession, the critically acclaimed horror film directed by YouTube personality Curry Barker. Yet long before fame arrived, Navarrette spent much of her time playing videogames.

Now that she has achieved stardom, Navarrette admits that she has already received offers to collaborate on gaming-related projects. While she declined to share specifics, she did confess that she “would die inside” if given the chance to appear in one of the horror genre’s most influential series.

Inde Navarrette Wants to Star in a Resident Evil Game

In a recent interview with Variety, the Obsession lead discussed everything from the creative development of her character Nikki to the hurdles she faced in her early acting career. Unsurprisingly, the conversation eventually turned to her genuine enthusiasm for gaming.

When asked whether any studios had reached out with video game roles, Navarrette confirmed that several proposals have come her way, though she chose not to name the companies or divulge project details.

She expressed openness to the idea but noted that, for now, she would prefer to start with a smaller part to “test the waters.” She stopped short of confirming whether she has accepted any offer or is currently attached to an upcoming title.

“Yes, and I’m starting my journey with that soon. I want to try something smaller to test the waters and then later, different. Video games are, obviously, a big interest of mine,” she said.

Navarrette also revealed herself to be a huge fan of Resident Evil, one of gaming’s most important and influential horror franchises, adding that she would “die inside” if ever given the opportunity to work in Capcom’s saga. At present, however, there appears to be no contact between the actress and the Japanese publisher.

In recent years, major film stars have increasingly crossed over into gaming projects: Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, Norman Reedus in the Death Stranding series, Giancarlo Esposito in Far Cry 6, and Rami Malek in Until Dawn are just a few notable examples.

Obsession Star Reveals Her First Childhood Videogame

It remains to be seen whether Navarrette will ultimately land a role in a big-budget blockbuster or an independent indie videogame title.

During the same Variety interview, Navarrette shared a nostalgic memory: one of the first games she ever played was Shrek Super Party on the PlayStation 2, a party-style title reminiscent of Mario Party. She recalled with a laugh how much she adored the oversized character heads.

She also named Call of Duty as one of her favorite franchises, largely because her father is a longtime fan as well. Before her Hollywood breakthrough, Navarrette regularly streamed on Twitch, where viewers could watch her play the multiplayer modes of Black Ops Cold War and other entries in the series.

That’s probably why Activision invited her to participate in a special panel dedicated to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 in mid-July. At that event, she was presented with one of the rarest copies of the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2.

Would you like to see Inde Navarrette appear in a video game? Do you think she will appear in Resident Evil in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments.

For more on Inde Navarrette’s career, click here.