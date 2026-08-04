Logan Paul has once again stirred up the Pokémon TCG community, this time by pouring millions of dollars into an audacious bid to secure a card that no collector has ever obtained. However, after generating immense hype around this holy grail, the whole thing ended in failure.

For those unaware of Paul’s latest venture, it began shortly after he sold his Pikachu Illustrator PSA 10. After that, he set his sights on acquiring the precursor cards to the Pokémon TCG, specifically, the Ivy Pikachu and Jigglypuff promos distributed in 1996 as prizes with the Japanese magazine CoroCoro.

Owing to their age and their unconventional distribution, no collector has ever managed to obtain an Ivy Pikachu graded PSA 10. Upon learning of this extraordinary rarity, Paul made it his mission to assemble a full set of CoroCoro Pokémon cards in PSA 10 condition, especially the Ivy Pikachu, despite the fact that no PSA 10 example is known to exist.

Logan Paul ha gastado una millonada en las cartas de Pokémon de CoroCoro (imagen: Logan Paul)

Logan Paul Failed to Obtain the Ivy Pikachu PSA 10

The wrestler-turned-influencer spent upwards of $2.7 million USD acquiring individual cards and production sheets, planning to peel the cards himself and submit them for grading in hopes of getting his own PSA 10, saying it was his fate.

After several failed attempts, Paul scheduled a live stream to peel the two cards he believed had the best chance of achieving the elusive PSA 10 grade.

The event, which took place over the weekend, stretched on for five hours and culminated in the long-awaited peeling, but the outcome was anticlimactic.

When the two sheets containing Jigglypuff and Pikachu were finally in his hands, Paul put his practiced technique to the test. The first peel, featuring the pink Pokémon, proved to be an ill omen as it not only was difficult to separate from the sheet, but it also revealed a noticeable off-center alignment.

The Pikachu, while somewhat easier to remove, suffered the same fate with a visible shift to one side. At that moment, both Paul and his viewers knew the mission had failed.

“Sometimes, when you take a big swing, you miss big, bro,” Paul reflected, attempting to soften the blow by pointing out that if both cards received PSA 9 grades, they could still be worth around $200,000 USD, allowing him to recoup roughly half of his investment from a single intact sheet. “I mean, it’s an ugly loss, but it’s not as ugly as it could have been.”

“This might be an impossible mission,” Logan said, though this is not the end as he noted that he still possesses additional CoroCoro sheets yet to be peeled.

A Logan Paul le costó trabajo despegar el Jigglypuff de CoroCoro (imagen: Logan Paul)

Do you think Logan Paul will ever get the Ivy Pikachu PSA 10? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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