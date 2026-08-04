Prime Video’s live-action adaptation of God of War remains one of the most highly anticipated video game-to-television projects in development, though its path to the screen continues to be marked by significant behind-the-scenes shifts. Following the departure of actor Ryan Hurst, who had been cast as Kratos but was forced to step away due to an injury requiring surgery, a fresh report now indicates that at least two additional characters will also be recast ahead of production.

The latest developments have sparked considerable discussion, not only because of the new actors but also due to mounting evidence that the series will accelerate its narrative timeline considerably as the show intends to cover the entirety of the first game’s storyline in a single season.

New Actors to Play Atreus and Thrud in Season 2

According to MP1st, the production team is actively seeking teenage iterations of characters currently known internally under the code names “Joshua” and “Ruth”, which were the names used to identify Atreus and Thrud during season one.

This strongly suggests that Callum Vinson, who portrays Atreus in the first season, and Island Austin, cast as Thrud, will be replaced to accommodate a more mature interpretation of both roles.

The decision is logical should the series indeed execute the time jump between God of War (2018) and its sequel, God of War: Ragnarök, a period in which Atreus has grown significantly and is more important to the plot.

Character breakdowns for the new casting describe a teenage Atreus who is more self-assured and driven to uncover the truth about his lineage, yet remains susceptible to outside influence and manipulation. Thrud, meanwhile, is envisioned as a smart, sarcastic, and battle-hardened young woman, carrying the weight of a turbulent past while aspiring to one day inherit her kingdom.

Indications Point to a One-Game-Per-Season Adaptation Strategy

Perhaps the most revealing detail to emerge from the report is the apparent creative decision to condense all of God of War (2018) into a single season of television.

While many followers of the project had speculated that Kratos and Atreus’s journey would be stretched across two installments before reaching the events of Ragnarök, the latest casting developments appear to confirm a much swifter production.

In fact, early speculation has already begun to circulate that future seasons could incorporate story elements from the new God of War titles currently in development at Santa Monica Studio.

For the time being, however, Prime Video has yet to announce an official premiere date for the series, nor have they publicly addressed the reported recasting decisions.

What are your thoughts on adapting one full game per season? And who would you like to see take on the role of a teenage Atreus? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.