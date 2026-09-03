The long-awaited return of Banjo-Kazooie remains uncertain, but a recent revelation from franchise composer Grant Kirkhope has reignited hope among devoted fans. In a new interview, the celebrated musician offered fresh insight into efforts to resurrect the iconic platforming series.

Kirkhope disclosed that he is aware of no fewer than three separate studios that have formally pitched development proposals for a new Banjo-Kazooie title directly to Microsoft or Rare. He didn’t name any of the companies but, to his knowledge, none of these projects have been approved.

3 Different Studios Tried to Reboot Banjo-Kazooie

During the conversation, Kirkhope elaborated on the subject, saying that these plans reached Microsoft and Rare.

“I do know of like three companies that have actually physically pitched to Microsoft or to Rare about making another Banjo-Kazooie game, and I don’t think anyone was successful,” he said.

His remarks are particularly notable because they show that external developers continue to see value in the franchise, even as Microsoft has repeatedly passed on these opportunities for reasons that remain undisclosed.

Kirkhope offered no further clues regarding the identities of the studios or the specific concepts they brought forward, but his comments leave room for speculation that any one of these proposals could potentially resurface in the future.

Fans Keep Asking for a New Game

The composer’s statements stand in sharp contrast to the overwhelming demand from the gaming community. Internal Xbox surveys have consistently shown that Banjo-Kazooie ranks among the most requested properties for a revival.

This enduring popularity cements Banjo-Kazooie as one of Rare’s most coveted franchises. The series rose to prominence during the Nintendo 64 era and later transitioned to Microsoft’s portfolio following the company’s acquisition of Rare.

Since then, Banjo and Kazooie have appeared in other games, but fans want a complete adventure featuring both characters.

For the time being, neither Microsoft nor Rare has issued any official statement regarding the development of a new installment. There is also no concrete information to suggest that any of the proposals mentioned by Kirkhope remain actively under consideration.

Would you support one of these studios being given the chance to lead Banjo-Kazooie’s comeback? And what changes would you hope to see in a potential new entry? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.