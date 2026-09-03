Although the Disc to Digital function remains in early testing within the XBOX Insider program, it has already generated significant enthusiasm among physical-media fans, as it allows them to obtain a digital license.

The feature arrives amid an ongoing industry-wide debate over the future of physical discs, and while it looks ideal, it is important to take a closer look at the fine print.

Given that the program operates within an internet-dependent ecosystem, questions have naturally emerged about whether periodic online check-ins will be required, a common practice on modern consoles, and Microsoft has now addressed these concerns directly.

Critics of internet-dependent consoles have long warned of a doomsday scenario in which server shutdowns or failed online validations could render hardware or software unusable.

Over the past two decades, periodic online authentication has become standard practice for consoles, ensuring that system integrity is maintained. However, the long-term viability of this model has been called into question, particularly given that consoles rely on CMOS batteries to preserve date and time settings, batteries that degrade and eventually fail, potentially locking out systems that cannot connect to the internet for verification.

With the arrival of Disc to Digital, some players have naturally wondered whether similar validation checks could apply to converted copies, especially if the original disc is later lost, damaged, or becomes unreadable.

As such, Microsoft has delivered reassuring news. A company representative confirmed to Windows Central’s Jez Corden that once a physical disc is validated and the corresponding digital license is granted, no further online validation of that disc will be required as long as the license remains with the same owner.

“The only way to lose access to the digital license is if another user inserts the disc and claims the digital license on their Microsoft account,” the representative stated.

How Could You Lose Your Digital License?

Microsoft’s and XBOX’s commitment to not use online checks is certainly a positive development for consumers.

Nevertheless, the company has acknowledged that eligibility and access are not without limitations and it could change with time.

“Not all Xbox One or Xbox Series X game discs are eligible for disc-to-digital licensing,” the official notice reads. “Eligibility may change over time and varies due to technical, licensing, publishing, manufacturing, and other factors.”

Users should also be aware of issues. The official policy clearly states that the digital license is automatically transferred and lost to the original owner the moment another player inserts the disc into an XBOX console and links the title to their own account.

Additionally, Microsoft cautions that technical issues can interfere with the conversion process itself. Even if a game is nominally part of the Disc to Digital program, the system may return an error message:

“This is due to various reasons, such as a damaged disc, content for the disc no longer being available, or technical limitations of the disc related to when and where it was manufactured.”

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