PlayStation remains under legal scrutiny as multiple lawsuits continue to target the PS Store. In 2024, a class-action complaint filed by a group of gamers accused Sony’s gaming division of maintaining an illegal monopoly through the PlayStation Store.

Following years of investigation, the case is approaching a pivotal resolution. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has already granted preliminary approval to a settlement that would require Sony and PlayStation to pay a multimillion-dollar fine, which would be distributed directly to affected players as restitution.

Why Did Players Sue Sony and PlayStation?

At the heart of the lawsuit is the claim that PlayStation digital games cannot be purchased through any authorized channel other than the PS Store, which gives Sony unchecked control over pricing and availability with no alternative buying options.

The situation intensified in 2019, when major retail chains ceased selling downloadable game codes for PlayStation. From that point onward, the PS Store became the sole gateway for acquiring both first-party and third-party digital content on Sony consoles.

The lawsuit demands PlayStation to pay compensation to players affected by these practices. Players accuse Sony of having violated multiple U.S. federal antitrust laws by engaging in practices deliberately designed to corner the market for PlayStation digital games.

While a final verdict has yet to be issued, the court is scheduled to hold a decisive hearing on October 15. At that time, the judge will determine whether to give final approval to the proposed settlement.

Under the preliminary terms, Sony and PlayStation would pay $7.85 million to settle the case. Notably, a significant share of that sum will be given to players as compensation.

PlayStation Players Could Receive Compensation If Sony Loses Lawsuit

Eligibility for compensation is for U.S.-based players who purchased specific eligible titles on the PS Store between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023. The qualifying games include those that were formerly available as digital download codes through physical retailers.

Sony is also confronting additional legal battles beyond this case. In the Netherlands, the organization Massaschade & Consument has accused the company of abusing its dominant market position to enforce monopolistic practices in digital game sales.

Separately, a group of California gamers has sued Sony for violating the state’s digital goods transparency law, arguing that the PS Store fails to clearly disclose that users are purchasing licenses rather than owning the games outright. Sony has responded by contending that the terms are obvious enough that gamers understand they don’t own the game they pay for.

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