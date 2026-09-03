To call Grand Theft Auto VI the most anticipated video game of the decade would still be an understatement. Yet, remarkably, a significant number of potential buyers had remained on the fence until now. Following the game’s official showcase this week, pre-orders have significantly risen, according to a report.

Rockstar Games first unveiled the next entry in its legendary franchise back in 2023, with fans enduring a long wait until 2025 for a second teaser. After more than a year of silence, the studio finally released an extended trailer in late August of this year.

GTA VI Pre-Orders Increase by 436% in One Day Following Netflix’s Trailer

The third trailer proved to be a massive success, clearly re-energizing enthusiasm for a title that already commanded considerable attention. According to a new report, the impact of the Netflix-hosted presentation is now quantifiable.

As promised, a special Grand Theft Auto VI showcase aired on Thursday, August 27, 2026, exclusively via the streaming platform. The nearly 26-minute trailer offered deeper insight into the game’s narrative direction and highlighted several gameplay innovations.

Although it drew some criticism from certain corners of the community, the event was an undeniable ratings triumph, amassing millions of concurrent views across Twitch and other streaming services within hours.

Evidently, the latest trailer was the catalyst many undecided players needed. Sensor Tower’s report indicates that pre-orders jumped 572% between August 27 and 28 compared to the previous 30-day average.

Even more striking, reservations spiked 436% relative to the day immediately before the trailer’s release, suggesting that hundreds of thousands of consumers rushed to secure their copies on Xbox and PlayStation immediately after the broadcast.

Cumulative estimates from Sensor Tower now place global GTA VI pre-orders at roughly 4.86 million units, translating to an estimated $476 million in revenue. It is important to note, however, that these figures have yet to be officially confirmed.

PlayStation 5 GTA VI Pre-Orders Outpace Xbox by a Wide Margin

The report also sheds light on platform preferences, revealing a clear tilt toward Sony’s console instead of Microsoft’s.

According to the data, pre-order sales on PlayStation 5 surged approximately 606%, while Xbox reservations saw a more modest increase of around 127%. This means there is a gap of 479% between the two consoles.

These unverified numbers align with earlier reports from late June, which suggested that PS5 pre-orders were outpacing Xbox by an 8-to-1 ratio. At the time, Microsoft responded to those claims by urging the public to “wait for the real data.”

Regardless, one cannot deny the excitement among Sony’s user base. In fact, following the trailer’s debut, available stock of the PS5 Pro sold out in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other regions.

Netflix, for its part, confirmed that the nearly 30-minute preview was viewed 31.1 million times between its August 27 launch and Sunday, August 30 in a four-day window. The streaming giant also noted that the presentation ranked as the #1 title in 87 of the 93 countries it tracks.

Did the latest trailer finally convince you to place your pre-order? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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