For years, many fans dreamed of playing Final Fantasy XV on the original Nintendo Switch. Although the hybrid console received Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD, Noctis and his companions’ full adventure never made its way to Nintendo’s platform. Now, a recent comment from Square Enix has reignited hope among some players.

The topic came up during the company’s latest shareholder Q&A session, where an investor asked a question that quickly caught the gaming community’s attention: would it be possible to develop a remake of Final Fantasy XV for the original Nintendo Switch?

Square Enix Says the Idea Is Under Consideration

In response, Square Enix acknowledged that the Nintendo Switch’s hardware presents technical limitations. However, the company also noted that, from a technical standpoint, such a project is not entirely impossible.

According to the developer, the idea is currently “under consideration.” The statement was brief and offered no additional information regarding development plans, budgets, or production timelines.

Naturally, this does not mean a remake is currently in development. Square Enix has made no official announcement regarding a new version of Final Fantasy XV.

Still, the response stood out because the company could have dismissed the idea outright. Instead, it chose to leave the possibility open, sparking speculation among fans.

The Original Switch Already Received a Special Version of the Game

Longtime Final Fantasy fans will remember that the original Nintendo Switch did receive a version of Final Fantasy XV back in 2018.

Rather than porting the full game, Square Enix released Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD, a condensed adaptation that recreated the main story using a simplified visual style and gameplay systems designed for less powerful hardware.

That version allowed players to experience Noctis, Ignis, Gladiolus, and Prompto’s journey, albeit with significant visual and mechanical changes compared to the original release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The prospect of a full remake for the original Switch is particularly intriguing given the console’s hardware limitations. Many players believe that such a project would require substantial technical and visual redesigns to run properly on Nintendo’s aging system.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether Square Enix’s comments eventually lead to something more concrete or whether they were simply a diplomatic response during the shareholder meeting.