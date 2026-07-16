Crunchyroll, the leading streaming platform for anime content, has announced a major policy shift that will restrict access to its official merchandise store.

The online shop, which currently offers figurines, apparel, and other collectibles, will no longer be available to the general public and will instead become a perk reserved for higher-tier paying subscribers.

The Crunchyroll Store has long served as a one-stop destination for anime merchandise, featuring products ranging from manga volumes and collector’s figures to posters, vinyl soundtracks, Blu-ray discs, plush toys, and accessories from hit franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Until now, the store has been open to any user with internet access in supported regions, regardless of subscription status. That open-access model will soon come to an end.

According to an official blog post published on July 14, 2026, Crunchyroll will gate the store behind its two most expensive subscription plans: the Mega Fan tier, priced at $13.99 per month, and the Ultimate Fan tier at $17.99 per month.

With the entry-level Fan plan costing $9.99 monthly, this means users will need to spend at least $14 per month to gain purchasing privileges. The company had already discontinued its ad-supported free tier in late 2025, making this latest restriction another significant barrier for cost-conscious fans.

Crunchyroll has not yet clarified whether the changes will apply uniformly across all regions, including the United States. Latin American accounts have remained silent on the matter, though it is worth noting that the official store only launched in Mexico in 2024 through a partnership with Mercado Libre, rather than as a standalone operation.

Crunchyroll Store to Undergo Changes

The company describes the upcoming overhaul as a transformation into “a completely new experience,” promising exclusive limited-edition collectibles and merchandise inspired by popular anime series, which, according to Crunchyroll, will not be available anywhere else.

Before the revamp takes effect, the store will host a summer sale starting July 14, 2026, offering select items at discounts of up to 50%. Additional details are expected to be released in the near future.

In a FAQ, Crunchyroll confirmed that gift card support will remain in place until August 14, 2026, after which users will need to contact the Help Center for further assistance. Outstanding orders, however, will continue to be processed and shipped as usual, even following the transition to the new membership-gated model.

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from the anime community, with many fans pointing out that Crunchyroll is owned by Sony, a company already under fire for its recent decision to abandon physical media production for PlayStation games.

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