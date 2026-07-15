The notion that video games offer little more than entertainment is being challenged by a U.S. university, which is actively seeking to overturn that stigma. In a bold move to recognize interactive media skills, the institution is offering substantial scholarships amounting to thousands of dollars to players who successfully complete a demanding feat in Minecraft.

Completing Minecraft Could Grant You a Scholarship

College studies require patience, commitment, and considerable financial resources, which is why Silicon Valley University in California has launched a scholarship initiative designed to reward exceptional gaming prowess alongside academic potential.

The school recently unveiled its “Max Achievement Scholarships,” a program tailored for students who have reached notable milestones across a range of video games. Among the most compelling categories is one centered on Minecraft, the globally popular title from XBOX and Mojang Studios.

Qualified applicants are eligible to receive up to $15,000 USD toward their tuition, provided they can confirm they have unlocked all 115 feats in the game, from basic exploration tasks to elaborate, time-intensive challenges.

Candidates interested in this unique opportunity must go beyond merely completing the achievements; they are also required to submit verified proof of their progress through official tracking tools or screenshots clearly displaying their account information. University officials may additionally request recorded gameplay footage or perform direct account verification to ensure authenticity.

This forward-thinking approach stems from the university’s core academic focus. Silicon Valley University specializes in digital media and design, and its leadership believes that these abilities may be useful for students.

Completing Minecraft Is Not Enough to Retain Scholarship

Applicants must also submit a written report articulating how their video game experiences align with their educational goals and future career aspirations. They are encouraged to emphasize transferable competencies such as critical problem-solving, system management, creativity, strategic planning, and collaborative teamwork.

Additionally, scholarship recipients will be required to uphold a strong grade point average throughout their studies to maintain the award. Beyond Minecraft, the university offers similar scholarship tracks for players of other popular titles, including Terraria, No Man’s Sky, Ark: Survival Evolved, and several others across various genres.