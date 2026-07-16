While companies continue to champion the benefits of the digital era (and in many respects, they are right about improved access and convenience), there is a darker side to this reality. As users, we lack true ownership and control over digital products, which can vanish at the most unexpected moments.

That is precisely what unfolded recently with Microsoft. One user went public with his ordeal after a security breach left his account compromised, only to receive a final response from the company stating that his case was beyond recovery.

User Loses All Xbox Games and 25 Years of OneDrive Data; Microsoft Declares Case Unrecoverable

The incident was brought to light through a post on X (via Windows Central), in which user Joshua Khane detailed how he lost both his Xbox digital games and his extensive OneDrive history, both Microsoft products.

According to his account, his profile was hacked, and Microsoft initially confirmed that it had been compromised. A subsequent review by the company revealed that security settings had been altered, though it remained unclear whether those changes were made by Khane himself or by the attackers.

Nevertheless, Microsoft responded that no action could be taken, proceeded to delete the account, and ultimately classified the matter as unrecoverable, a decision they deemed irreversible.

Khane expressed his outrage publicly, stating:

“Microsoft DELETED my account AND OneDrive!!?? After ACKNOWLEDGING that I’m the owner of the account and that it was compromised???

25 fucking years of data, thousands of euros spended on games?? My son’s baby pictures? GONE!

All because MICROSOFT couldn’t bring back a compromised account??

One of the biggest companies ever couldn’t do that so they just deleted that shit like it was nothing?? Fucking shame on you!!"

Microsoft DELETED my account AND OneDrive!!?? After ACKNOWLEDGING that I’m the owner of the account and that it was compromised???



25 fucking years of data, thousands of euros spended on games?? My son’s baby pictures? GONE!



All because MICROSOFT couldn’t bring back a… pic.twitter.com/sItv5eQFAQ — Joshua Khane (@JoshuaKhane) July 14, 2026

Microsoft Lost Similar Case Days Ago and Was Forced to Restore a User’s Games and Data

The timing of Khane’s case is particularly striking, as it comes just days after Microsoft lost a similar legal battle in Brazil. In that instance, an Xbox user had filed a lawsuit after losing his entire digital game collection due to a system error.

Microsoft initially gave that user the same response claiming nothing could be done and advising him to create a new profile and repurchase his games.

However, the Brazilian courts ruled in favor of the plaintiff, compelling Microsoft to restore both the account and the purchased titles.

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