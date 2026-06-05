One of the biggest events of the gaming season has finally arrived: Summer Game Fest 2026. As usual, Geoff Keighley’s showcase aims to surprise players with world premieres and announcements from some of the industry’s most prestigious studios.

One of the first major reveals was the confirmation of a brand-new Cuphead game. After a long period of silence, StudioMDHR took the stage to unveil its next project, one that seeks to delight fans of independent games.

Mighty Cuphead Adventure Is StudioMDHR’s New Game

Cuphead won over millions of players not only because of its gorgeous visuals inspired by classic cartoons, but also thanks to its remarkable development story. The members of StudioMDHR bet everything on their charming characters and ultimately created a title that has become a true video game icon.

The studio has remained quiet for years, but it is finally ready for a new adventure. During Summer Game Fest 2026, StudioMDHR revealed the first look at Mighty Cuphead Adventure, the next entry in its beloved platforming franchise.

The game is a tribute to the 8-bit era.

Programmed entirely in assembly language, Mighty Cuphead Adventure is being developed “to the precise and authentic specifications of the SEGA Master System,” making it a nostalgic experience with a healthy dose of challenge.

StudioMDHR confirmed that the game will be playable on an actual SEGA Master System through the release of a physical cartridge. It will also be available on modern consoles and PC.

You can watch the first trailer below.

When Will Mighty Cuphead Adventure Launch?

StudioMDHR are true craftsmen of the gaming industry and have always taken the time necessary to deliver high-quality experiences to their fans. During the event, the team confirmed that Mighty Cuphead Adventure is still in the early stages of development, which means no release date or launch window has been announced.

As a result, fans will have to remain patient and wait for StudioMDHR to share more information about this intriguing project, which has already captured the hearts of many players thanks to its debut trailer.

For now, Mighty Cuphead Adventure does not have a release date.

You can find all of our Summer Game Fest 2026 coverage right here.