WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

CD Projekt RED is actively developing Cyberpunk 2 and plans to expand its team from 200 to 320 developers by the end of next year.

Although The Witcher 4 is currently CDPR’s top priority, production on Cyberpunk 2 is progressing well and according to schedule.

CD Projekt RED doesn’t want to live in Grand Theft Auto 6’s shadow, despite pressure from investors and comparisons with Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the game of the moment, and many already consider it one of the greatest titles in history. Following this historic release, it’s clearer than ever that the rest of the industry will have a hard time impressing players. Despite the comparisons, CDPR doesn’t plan to remain in Rockstar Games’ shadow and has shared new information about the development of Cyberpunk 2.

The sequel to the successful, but also controversial, sci-fi RPG is in full production, even though The Witcher 4 is currently CD Projekt RED’s top priority. In this regard, the Polish studio has revealed new details about the development of its 2020 game’s sequel.

Cyberpunk 2 Development Is Progressing Well

It was in late 2022 when CD Projekt RED officially confirmed the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, which is currently known by its codename, Project Orion. Several years have passed since then, and most details about its mechanics and story remain a mystery.

Even so, we know that the developers are still hard at work on the project. The topic came up again during the company’s latest investor meeting, where CDPR revealed its plans for Cyberpunk 2. Fans will still have to be patient, but there is some encouraging news.

During its financial results presentation, the Polish studio confirmed that production on the sci-fi game is ongoing and progressing according to schedule. The company also stated that the team is satisfied with the game’s current state.

Unfortunately, the possible date for its official public reveal remains unknown. Nevertheless, these statements make it clear that the project is making good progress behind the scenes.

“We are making good progress with Cyberpunk 2. We are satisfied with the current state, but it is still too early to give a specific date and plan when we will begin full-scale production,” said Karolina Gnaś, CDPR’s Vice President of Investor Relations, during the meeting.

CD Projekt RED also revealed that it plans to expand its workforce to strengthen development of the next installment in the franchise. An estimated 200 developers are currently working on the ambitious project, and the goal is to reach 320 employees by the end of next year.

For comparison, around 513 people are actively working on The Witcher 4, which, according to reports, may not launch until 2028. Overall, the European company has approximately 1,051 employees, up from the 1,045 it had in July this year.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s Success Is Putting Pressure on The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2’s Teams

Very little is known about Cyberpunk 2, but it is expected to expand on the original game’s concept. Mike Pondsmith, the franchise’s creator, hinted at the possibility of the game taking place in two cities: Night City and an exaggerated parody of Chicago. Likewise, members of the modding community are believed to be involved in production.

Whatever the case, one thing is certain: CD Projekt RED will face comparisons with Rockstar Games. Following the success of Grand Theft Auto 6, Igor Sarzyński, director of Cyberpunk 2, joked about canceling the project and said that the overwhelmingly positive reception of Take-Two Interactive’s title had left the development team feeling depressed.

“The GTA 6-induced open-world game development depression is real. It’s probably the greatest artistic achievement in history given its scale, density, coherence, and a technological and creative miracle,” the creative director commented.

Furthermore, CDPR’s investors are adding to that pressure. During the financial results meeting, one shareholder asked the Polish team how the upcoming The Witcher 4 would compare with GTA 6. In response, Michał Nowakowski, CDPR’s co-CEO, said the company is focused on its own projects.

But tell us, are you excited about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel? Do you think it will be better than Grand Theft Auto 6? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news about Cyberpunk 2, and click here to find more information about GTA 6.