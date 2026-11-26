WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

SNK will celebrate Metal Slug ’s 30th anniversary with a live-action movie.

The film will be produced by The Arena, an independent studio.

The story will focus on the adventures of Marco Rossi, Tarma Roving, Eri Kasamoto, and Fio Germi.

SNK promised several surprises to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metal Slug, one of its most iconic and beloved franchises. The company has an ambitious project in the works, as it plans to bring the action of its run-and-gun series to theaters with a live-action movie.

Since the middle of this year, SNK had already dropped hints about the new projects coming to celebrate the legacy of its IP. Now, the company has confirmed that it will adapt Metal Slug for the big screen with a production company that will also help bring other franchises from its catalog to theaters.

Metal Slug Will Get a Live-Action Movie, and We Already Know Who Will Write It

Over the past three decades, Metal Slug has expanded its reach through all kinds of projects, including interesting spin-offs and various collections. Now, fans will be able to enjoy its action in a new format, as SNK is bringing the franchise to the big screen.

A report from Variety revealed that the film will be produced by independent studio The Arena, founded in 2025 by MBC Group and MiSK Group, which have the backing of Saudi Arabia and SNK. The production company is also working with the video game developer to adapt Fatal Fury and Samurai Shodown for the big screen.

The Metal Slug movie will be live-action, but it is still too early to know which actors and actresses will portray its characters. For now, we only know that the film will focus on the adventures of Marco Rossi, Tarma Roving, Eri Kasamoto, and Fio Germi, who will join forces to stop General Morden.

James Morosini, an actor and filmmaker known for productions such as I Love My Dad, It’s What’s Inside, and Threesomething, will write the screenplay. Meanwhile, Melissa Goodall and Sajan Algiri, from The Arena, will oversee the project, which does not yet have a release window.

For now, there are also no details about the story. The live-action film is expected to capture the essence of the franchise and bring back iconic elements from the best Metal Slug games. While more details about the adaptation are confirmed, SNK will continue working on other major projects as part of the celebrations for its IP’s 30th anniversary.

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection Will Celebrate the Series’ Legacy in 2027

One of the projects fans are looking forward to the most is Metal Slug Ultimate Collection, a new compilation for modern platforms that will include 10 games from the series, including Metal Slug Location Test Build, a prototype of the first game that will finally make its way to consoles.

The collection, handled by M2, will also include plenty of additional content, such as a Museum with galleries, save and quick-load options, an option to rewind the action, and online features.

After listening to complaints from its community, SNK confirmed that Metal Slug Ultimate Collection will get a physical edition and that it is working to bring back Metal Slug XX in the future, as the game is not included in the compilation. Here is the full list of titles:

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug X

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 4

Metal Slug 5

Metal Slug Advance

Metal Slug 6

Metal Slug 7

Metal Slug Location Test Build

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection does not have a release date yet, but it will arrive sometime in 2027.