By Ulises Contreras | November 25, 2026

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A community initiative lets players enjoy GTA 6 for free on PC by remotely controlling a PlayStation 5.

The PlayMyPS5 website allows users to take turns playing Grand Theft Auto 6 and completing missions.

The project has become extremely popular, with players waiting for hours for their chance to enjoy Rockstar Games’ title.

GTA 6 is the game of the moment, and millions of people have already played it. We’re looking at one of the biggest successes in entertainment history, but we shouldn’t overlook the thousands of players who still haven’t had the opportunity to enjoy it because they don’t own a console. Fortunately, a community initiative offers a free alternative for all of them.

A website lets players remotely take control and play Grand Theft Auto 6 without needing a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. The offer has become extremely popular, and dozens of players are currently waiting in line for their turn to play one of the most successful titles in history.

The PlayMyPS5 Website Lets Fans Play GTA 6 Remotely for Free

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have become more expensive in recent months, and forecasts suggest that hardware could become even pricier in 2027. The situation looks complicated, so it’s easy to understand why some players can’t afford a current-generation console to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fortunately, a website offers everyone the opportunity to enjoy Rockstar Games’ video game for free. We’re talking about PlayMyPS5, a community initiative that, as its name suggests, gives players a chance to take control of a PlayStation 5.

The website streams directly from a physical PS5, allowing users to take control remotely through their web browser and play from a distance. Although it has some limitations, it’s a good option for those who don’t own a console but want to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

Each player gets approximately 5 minutes to play before control is handed over to the next person. If a user doesn’t claim their turn within 20 seconds, the session ends abruptly. Since the service works through Remote Play, an Internet connection of at least 15 Mbps is required.

This community initiative has already proven extremely popular, with many fans waiting in line for hours just to get a couple of minutes to play GTA 6. PlayMyPS5 supports console controllers, touch controls on mobile devices, and even a keyboard and mouse. Users can also chat while waiting for their turn and watching other people explore Vice City.

The website is open to everyone and completely free, so interested players don’t need to download anything, register, or pay for a subscription. Users can also join the queue as many times as they want once their turn is over.

The project started after one of its organizers realized they had an unused PS5 and thought it would be a good idea to let other people use it remotely. Now, the community is working together to complete all the missions in Grand Theft Auto 6’s main campaign.

The PlayMyPS5 website lets users play Grand Theft Auto 6 remotely and for free on PC or mobile devices.

Piracy Could Affect GTA 6, as Modders Are Already Working on PC Ports

Although PlayMyPS5 lets players enjoy GTA 6 for free, the people behind the initiative accept donations. They are currently trying to raise $993 USD to purchase a second PlayStation 5, which would allow more people to play simultaneously. And yes, adding another console would reduce waiting times.

Interested users can also join the project as volunteers and share their consoles through the platform. The goal is to give as many players as possible who don’t own a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S the opportunity to try Rockstar Games’ title in an accessible and affordable way.

It’s important to point out that this project has nothing to do with piracy, as it doesn’t offer illegal copies or modified consoles. The website simply allows one user to remotely control another person’s PlayStation 5 through streaming technology.

This clarification is necessary because GTA 6 is at risk of being pirated. Earlier this week, the hacker known as CyberLeek shared an executable file from the Xbox version, which could make it easier to develop emulators and illegal versions of the open-world game.

Take-Two Interactive has already taken action and shut down one of the modding community’s most popular illegal projects. However, experts believe it’s only a matter of time before hackers manage to create pirated copies of Grand Theft Auto 6, largely thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence.

It’s also worth remembering that players can officially enjoy Rockstar Games’ title without owning a PS5. That’s because the game is already compatible with cloud gaming technology, a benefit exclusive to PS Plus Premium subscribers.

But tell us, what do you think about the PlayMyPS5 initiative? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news about GTA 6.