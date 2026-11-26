WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

CD Projekt RED formed a partnership with Sony and PlayStation related to The Witcher 4 .

The deal has raised questions about a possible PS5 exclusivity arrangement for the RPG.

Michal Nowakowski, the studio’s co-CEO, discussed what the agreement with Sony entails.

The Witcher 4 is one of the most anticipated RPGs among fans of the genre. CD Projekt RED is working to meet the expectations of players who were captivated by Wild Hunt and are hoping for an equally epic adventure.

In an unexpected move, the Polish studio formed a partnership with Sony and PlayStation to promote The Witcher 4 around its release. This has raised concerns among some fans, as rumors of a possible PS5 exclusivity deal for the RPG have started circulating.

In response, CD Projekt RED decided to address the release of its highly anticipated game and, more importantly, explain what its recent agreement with Sony actually means.

PlayStation Will Promote The Witcher 4, But Will the RPG Be a PS5 Exclusive?

Expectations for The Witcher 4 are enormous, to the point that some investors have compared CD Projekt RED’s upcoming RPG to GTA 6. The studio explained that its new game will represent a major leap forward compared to Wild Hunt, but its development will not change because of Rockstar Games’ influence.

Given the excitement surrounding Ciri’s adventure, many players were surprised by the recent partnership between CD Projekt RED and Sony. The companies agreed to work together to promote the RPG as its release approaches, meaning PS5 will take center stage in its marketing campaign.

Michal Nowakowski, co-CEO of the Polish studio, welcomed the agreement, which will allow Sony to showcase the arrival of The Witcher 4 exclusively through its marketing campaign, just as it did with GTA 6. This raised concerns among some players, who fear the RPG could be a timed PS5 exclusive.

Following the reaction to the news, Nowakowski took to social media to clarify the situation. On his X account, he shared a message emphasizing that The Witcher 4 is still planned as a multiplatform release.

This rules out the possibility of The Witcher 4 launching as a timed PS5 exclusive. The developer reaffirmed that the game is also planned for Xbox Series X|S and PC, so fans of the franchise have nothing to worry about. That said, the agreement with Sony covers marketing rights and nothing else.

“Just to be clear, The Witcher 4 and our upcoming titles will remain multiplatform. They will launch simultaneously on all platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Nobody will be left behind,” Nowakowski clarified.

Players asked CD Projekt RED to ensure its marketing campaign is transparent, as they do not want Sony making promises, such as claiming the game will run better on PS5, after GTA 6 showed that this kind of promotion could be somewhat misleading.

Sony will handle The Witcher 4’s marketing campaign, but the game will not be exclusive at launch.

Will We Have to Wait Much Longer for The Witcher 4?

CD Projekt RED knows the enormous expectations surrounding its new RPG, so the studio decided to be clear about its release window. During gamescom 2026, Michal Nowakowski explained that development is progressing well, with more than 500 developers working on Ciri’s adventure.

The executive promised that the team is creating “something truly special” for fans who have waited more than a decade for a new installment. He also revealed that The Witcher 4 will feature a “huge and immersive” open world, along with “intense and action-packed” gameplay.

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players will have to be patient, as The Witcher 4 is scheduled to launch sometime in 2028.

The Witcher IV will be multiplatform and arrive in 2028.