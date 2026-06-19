PlayStation’s live-service strategy has largely unraveled, and Bungie, once positioned as the linchpin of that vision, is now struggling to steer Marathon toward lasting viability. Unfortunately, this turmoil has effectively sealed Destiny 2’s fate.

The sci-fi FPS has endured a rocky few years, marked by expansions and updates that frequently missed the mark with its community. Yet one constant remains: Destiny 2 boasts an exceptionally dedicated and passionate fanbase. Despite their fervent support, however, it appears that player enthusiasm has done little to alter the game’s trajectory.

Destiny 2 Is Enjoying Strongest Player Numbers In Months But End Is Near

In late May 2026, Bungie delivered the devastating news that Destiny 2 would receive one final content update before support was discontinued. That swan song, the Monument of Triumph DLC, launched on June 9 and drew thousands of players across all platforms.

In a last-ditch effort to change the studio’s course, fans organized a campaign to flood the servers following the final patch, aiming to break Marathon’s player record and persuade Bungie and Sony to reverse their decision.

The community delivered and online services buckled under the surge in activity throughout the past week, and though traffic has since leveled off, the game continues to hold steady.

Currently, Destiny 2 boasts over 85,000 concurrent users on Steam, a figure that dwarfs Marathon’s modest 7,140. It now ranks as the 19th most-played title on Valve’s platform, trailing just behind the likes of Marvel Rivals.

On the surface, these numbers might suggest renewed momentum. But according to Forbes editor Paul Tassi, while the FPS has spent nearly a week among Steam’s top three revenue generators, his sources indicate that nothing has changed regarding Destiny 2’s fate. The game is still on track for its “final update,” after which active support will cease entirely.

“They won’t even keep a small team to perform the basic maintenance needed to keep the game from failing,” Tassi remarked, adding that developers will now intervene only in the event of critical outages that prevent players from accessing the title.

Layoffs at Bungie Are Inevitable, Source Says

The outlook for Bungie itself appears equally bleak. Tassi also addressed growing concerns over staff reductions, warning that layoffs are all but certain following the final update. While he could not confirm exact figures, he emphasized that a substantial number of employees are expected to be affected.

This week, French journalist Sylvain cited internal sources claiming that Bungie is preparing to cut roughly 400 jobs, nearly half its workforce, with the reductions potentially taking effect in the coming weeks.

Were you among those who held out hope for the game to stay alive? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

For more updates on Destiny 2, click here.