One Piece remains one of the world’s most influential Japanese franchises, thanks to its record-breaking manga and long-running anime adaptation. Over the years, the series has partnered with numerous brands and entertainment properties, but its latest collaboration may rank among the most surprising yet.

According to an official announcement, Eiichiro Oda’s pirate epic will cross paths with Nickelodeon’s beloved, enduring cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants. The two franchises are set to unite for a special McDonald’s promotion and, notably, the campaign will extend to Mexico and other Latin American nations.

One Piece and SpongeBob Will Have Over 10 Exclusive Toys at McDonald’s

Since its debut in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997, One Piece has sold over 600 million copies, solidifying its status as one of Shueisha’s most successful titles ever. Simultaneously, Toei Animation’s anime adaptation continues to air, now surpassing 1,100 episodes.

SpongeBob SquarePants, which first aired on Nickelodeon in 1999, quickly became a cultural touchstone and, despite fluctuations in critical reception, remains a powerhouse with over 300 episodes, multiple spin-offs, and several animated films.

Now, a collaboration with McDonald’s will unite both series for a very special promotion.

As part of the initiative, participating McDonald’s locations will offer a total of 12 exclusive collectible toys in Happy Meals at the end of August. What makes these figures particularly intriguing is their hybrid design: characters from both universes merge seamlessly. Patrick Star appears as Roronoa Zoro, Sandy Cheeks as Nami, and Squidward Tentacles as Vinsmoke Sanji. SpongeBob himself is depicted dressed as Monkey D. Luffy, available in both his standard look and his Gear 5 transformation.

McDonald’s is no stranger to themed collaborations, having previously teamed up with properties like Mega Man and Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie. On August 18, the chain will also host a joint Godzilla and Hello Kitty event.

List of Countries Where McDonald’s New Promotion Will Be Available

While McDonald’s Japan broke the news via its social media channels, the promotion is designed for worldwide release. The official roster includes numerous Latin American countries including Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica as well as the United States and Japan.

That said, the announcement highlights two key caveats: launch dates will vary by region, and not every restaurant is guaranteed to participate.

The full list of participating countries that will be offering McDonald’s One Piece x SpongeBob SquarePants Happy Meals are:

Azerbaijan

United States

Argentina

Italy

Indonesia

Uruguay

Ecuador

Estonia

El Salvador

Australia

Austria

Netherlands

Canada

South Korea

Greece

Cyprus

Guatemala

Croatia

Costa Rica

Colombia

Georgia

Singapore

Switzerland

Sweden

Spain

Slovakia

Slovenia

Serbia

Thailand

Czech Republic

China

Chile

Denmark

Germany

Turkey

Nicaragua

New Zealand

Norway

Hungary

Panama

Paraguay

Fiji

Philippines

Finland

Brazil

France

Bulgaria

Brunei

Vietnam

Venezuela

Belgium

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Hong Kong

Honduras

Malta

Malaysia

Mexico

Moldova

Morocco

Latvia

Lithuania

Romania

It is also worth noting that One Piece is not the only anime heading to fast-food menus. Recent leaks suggest Burger King is preparing a Dragon Ball Super–themed campaign, complete with exclusive figures, a special menu, and additional collectibles for fans.

What do you think of this unexpected crossover? Share your thoughts in the comments below

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