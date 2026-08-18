Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release, quickly becoming one of the most awaited titles of 2026. The fighting game officially debuted earlier this month, though the launch proved far from smooth. It now appears that the surrounding controversies have affected its commercial performance.

According to an analysis, the collaborative effort between Arc System Works and PlayStation opened with strong momentum, moving thousands of units in its first few days on store shelves. While those initial figures are promising, whether the AAA game is a success is up in the air.

Marvel Tokon Sells 485,000 Copies on PS5 and PC, According to Report

Upon its August 6 release, the game achieved a respectable peak of over 24,000 concurrent players on Steam. Sony, however, has yet to release any official sales data, leaving the full picture incomplete.

However, a new report from Rhys Elliott, analyst at Alinea Analytics, offers a clearer view of the game’s first-week performance.

The report estimates that Arc System Works’ title sold roughly 485,000 units by August 12, generating approximately $33 million in revenue, which is a solid result for a niche genre title

Breaking down the sales split, the report indicates that 74% of copies were sold on PlayStation 5, while the Steam port accounted for only 26%. Should these figures hold, it’s easy to see why Sony’s will stop releasing exclusives on PC.

Alinea Analytics also suggests that around 75% of the game’s player base is located in North America, predominantly in the United States. This may explain why PS5 physical copy sales underperformed relative to other PlayStation first-party releases, dropping 15.1%. Notably, the U.S. remains one of the strongest markets for physical game media.

The title proved especially popular among fans of the fighting game genre. The report notes that 52% of PS5 buyers had previously played Dragon Ball FighterZ, another Arc System Works fighter built around a major licensed property.

Is Marvel Tokon a Success or Failure? It’s Complicated

Marvel Tokon also drew significant interest from the Marvel fanbase: 60% of PS5 players had tried Spider-Man: Miles Morales, 57% had played Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and 53% were fans of Marvel Rivals.

Determining whether Marvel Tokon qualifies as a hit or a miss is difficult. Elliott cautions that fighting games are still a niche category, with only outliers like Super Smash Bros. and Mortal Kombat achieving truly mainstream penetration.

However, the analyst points to the PC port’s dismal launch state as a major drag on overall sales. The Steam version arrived plagued by frame-rate drops, online lag, and excessive CPU usage.

Although Arc System Works promptly issued a patch that addressed the most glaring problems, residual complaints persist. Elliott argues that negative word-of-mouth stemming from the port’s condition likely halted the game’s momentum, adding that Marvel Tokon “might have sold closer to 1 million copies” had the launch unfolded without controversy.

These estimates remain unofficial and a definitive assessment will have to await Sony’s formal disclosure of sales figures.

On a related note, the game has already shed nearly half of its Steam concurrent player base within the first week. Whether upcoming patches and continued performance improvements can lure players back remains an open question.

Did you purchase the game? Or did early reports of technical issues steer you away? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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