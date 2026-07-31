Standing out on Steam has become more difficult than ever, especially for indie developers competing against thousands of new releases every year. In a surprising move, one developer decided to remove the price tag from his Final Fantasy-inspired RPG and make it free forever.

The decision caught players off guard, as the game had only been on sale for a few weeks. Now, anyone with a Steam account can download it at no cost and keep it in their library permanently.

Mystic Depths: The Corrupted King is now permanently free on Steam

The game is Mystic Depths: The Corrupted King, an indie RPG developed by François Duchesne that launched on June 23, 2026.

It originally retailed for $12 USD, though the developer recently announced a permanent price cut to $9.60 USD. Shortly afterward, however, he made an even bigger decision: remove the price entirely.

As of now, Mystic Depths: The Corrupted King is a permanently free-to-play title, meaning anyone with a Steam account can add it to their library and keep it forever.

Interestingly, the developer has not publicly explained why he made the game free. It may be an attempt to increase the game’s visibility and attract a larger audience, but that remains speculation.

What does this Final Fantasy-inspired RPG offer?

At first glance, Mystic Depths: The Corrupted King pays homage to classic JRPGs with its pixel art visuals, which immediately evoke the style of early Final Fantasy entries.

Players explore a dark fantasy world filled with:

Dungeons

Mines

Towns

Multiple environments affected by a dynamic day-and-night cycle

That cycle is one of the game’s defining mechanics, as it changes enemy behavior and alters exploration depending on the time of day.

The RPG also features:

A character progression system

Classic turn-based combat

Open exploration

A dark fantasy atmosphere

Up to 30 hours of gameplay, according to the developer

Its use of AI may spark debate

One aspect that could divide players is the developer’s confirmation that artificial intelligence was used to create some character portraits and visual assets.

He clarified that every AI-generated element was manually edited, refined, and integrated into the final game.

Even so, AI-generated content remains a controversial topic within the PC gaming community and may influence how some players perceive the project.

A great opportunity for fans of retro RPGs

Although Mystic Depths: The Corrupted King largely flew under the radar at launch, becoming permanently free could give it a second chance to find an audience.

If you’re a fan of classic JRPGs, pixel art adventures, or simply want to expand your Steam library without spending a dime, you can now claim this RPG completely free and keep it forever.

Will you give this Final Fantasy-inspired RPG a try? Let us know in the comments!