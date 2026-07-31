Asha Sharma has an ambitious vision for the future of Xbox. Microsoft’s gaming chief wants the platform to eventually reach 1 billion daily active users, and while that goal may seem incredibly ambitious, expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to more devices could help make it a reality.

That strategy, however, has reignited memories of Sarah Bond’s controversial “This is an Xbox” campaign, which promoted the idea that virtually any device could become an Xbox through cloud gaming.

Now, Sharma has sparked fresh debate after announcing that the Xbox app is coming to Hisense Smart TVs and devices running VIDAA OS, a move that quickly drew criticism from part of the Xbox community.

Xbox expands to Hisense Smart TVs

In a post on X, Asha Sharma, head of Microsoft’s gaming business, announced that the Xbox app is now available on Hisense Smart TVs and other devices powered by VIDAA OS.

The executive highlighted the expansion as another step toward making Xbox gaming more accessible, saying Microsoft’s ecosystem now reaches more than 150 million TVs and compatible devices worldwide.

“This summer we’ve expanded Xbox streaming to over 150 million TVs and devices around the world because not everyone can afford dedicated gaming hardware. Today we’re adding millions more through VIDAA OS and Hisense, allowing even more people to play using the hardware they already own.”

La comunidad piensa que la campaña This is an XBOX nunca se fue

According to Sharma, bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to more televisions lowers the barrier to entry by allowing users to stream games without purchasing a dedicated console.

Fans compare the move to the ‘This is an Xbox’ campaign

While the announcement aligns with Microsoft’s long-term goal of expanding its ecosystem, many Xbox fans reacted negatively on social media.

Numerous users argued that the initiative is effectively a continuation of “This is an Xbox,” the marketing campaign introduced under Sarah Bond that promoted Xbox as a platform rather than a traditional console.

That campaign proved divisive within the community, with many players and industry observers arguing that it diluted Xbox’s identity and further weakened the company’s console business by shifting the focus away from Xbox Series X|S hardware.

Interestingly, Sharma did not reference the campaign in her announcement. In fact, one of her earliest decisions after taking over Xbox leadership was reportedly to remove the “This is an Xbox” branding and marketing materials.

Even so, many fans believe only the name disappeared, while the underlying strategy remains unchanged.

Xbox’s long-term strategy revolves around expanding its ecosystem

The announcement also aligns with Microsoft’s broader roadmap for Xbox.

Recent reports suggest Sharma’s long-term strategy focuses on dramatically increasing the platform’s user base by making Xbox services available across as many devices as possible while continuing to support dedicated console hardware.

Whether expanding cloud gaming to smart TVs ultimately strengthens the Xbox brand—or further fuels concerns about the future of its consoles—remains one of the biggest debates surrounding Microsoft’s gaming business.

What do you think? Is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to more TVs the right move, or do you believe Microsoft should focus more heavily on its console business? Let us know in the comments.