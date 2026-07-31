Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is widely considered one of the best Dragon Ball games in years. Alongside its massive roster and the beloved gameplay that made the Budokai Tenkaichi series so popular, it introduced a revamped Story Mode featuring alternate “What-If” scenarios.

That mode has now received a major expansion with the release of Super Limit-Breaking NEO, available now on consoles and PC. The DLC adds new story chapters and a collection of alternate episodes that imagine some of the most intriguing “What-If” scenarios fans have debated for decades.

Warning: The following contains story spoilers for the new DLC.

Super Limit-Breaking NEO expands the story mode with new What-If episodes

This is the biggest expansion Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO has received so far. In addition to introducing more than 30 new playable characters, a brand-new single-player mode, and gameplay improvements, the DLC also significantly expands Story Mode.

The new chapters focus on Yamcha, Krillin, Cell, and Tien Shinhan, each receiving their own campaign featuring alternate timelines that are separate from the official Dragon Ball canon.

Altogether, the DLC introduces 13 new story episodes, many of which explore questions fans have been asking for years.

One scenario asks what would have happened if Goku had achieved Super Saiyan 2 during his battle against Cell instead of Gohan. The answer? Even with the massive power boost, Goku still loses the fight.

Another episode imagines a timeline where Super Saiyan 2 Gohan fails to defeat Cell, resulting in Earth’s destruction and the deaths of the Z Fighters.

The expansion also explores an alternate universe where Krillin becomes Universe 7’s strongest warrior and wins the Tournament of Power, while another chapter shows Yamcha emerging as the champion of the Cell Games.

Perhaps one of the most interesting additions stars Tien Shinhan, imagining what might have happened if he had traveled to Planet Namek alongside Goku and the others to battle Frieza.

The DLC also tackles other long-standing fan questions, including:

What if Yamcha survived the Saibamen attack?

What if Cell defeated Vegeta and Future Trunks before reaching his Perfect Form?

And several other alternate timelines that completely reshape Dragon Ball history.

It’s worth noting that the base game already featured memorable What-If scenarios, including one of its most popular additions: Gohan Black, an alternate evil version of Gohan that terrorizes Future Trunks.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO keeps growing

There’s arguably never been a better time to jump back into Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO.

While Super Limit-Breaking NEO isn’t inexpensive, many fans consider it a solid value thanks to the amount of content it delivers.

Its headline feature is the addition of 33 new playable fighters, pushing the roster beyond 200 characters. The expansion includes fighters from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super.

Among the newcomers are fan favorites such as:

General Blue

Chilled , Frieza’s ancestor

Super Saiyan Bardock, based on the TV special

The DLC also introduces more than 20 customization options, allowing players to alter character appearances and abilities. These additions even make it possible to recreate iconic moments from the anime, including Goku and Vegeta’s combined attack from Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

On top of that, the expansion adds four new stages, including Kami’s Lookout, Kame House, and Outer Space, along with a brand-new RPG-inspired single-player mode where players level up to challenge increasingly powerful opponents.

Which of the new What-If scenarios is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!