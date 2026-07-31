Sony released its latest financial report today and, for the first time, addressed one of the biggest controversies surrounding PlayStation: the planned end of physical games in 2028 and the growing backlash from fans who oppose the decision.

Over the past several weeks, players have organized online campaigns and even called for boycotts in hopes of convincing Sony to reconsider. However, Lin Tao, Sony’s Chief Financial Officer, confirmed that the company has listened to the criticism, carefully reviewed the situation, and still intends to move forward with its plans.

The announcement effectively confirms that physical games are on borrowed time and that community protests are unlikely to alter PlayStation’s long-term strategy.

Sony explains why PlayStation is abandoning physical games

Beginning in January 2028, Sony will stop manufacturing games on physical discs. Players will have only two options: purchase games digitally through the PlayStation Store or buy retail boxes containing a download code instead of a disc.

The announcement sparked intense debate across the gaming community, particularly after recent PlayStation Network outages reignited concerns about digital ownership.

Collectors, preservation advocates, retailers, developers, and players have all voiced opposition to the move, arguing that eliminating physical media will permanently change the industry and reduce consumer ownership.

During Sony’s investor briefing, Lin Tao finally addressed the controversy and explained why the company believes the transition is inevitable.

“We announced that starting in January 2028 we will stop manufacturing discs, which is about a year and a half from now,” Tao said. “There are several reasons behind this decision, but the main one is that the digitalization of content in general has continued to advance. That is the key factor. This isn’t just about PlayStation; the digitalization of all forms of content is progressing.”

According to Tao, the decision reflects broader market trends rather than a PlayStation-only initiative.

Sony confirms there is no turning back

The executive also delivered what many fans feared most: Sony has no intention of reversing its decision.

According to Tao, the company spent considerable time evaluating its long-term strategy before reaching its conclusion.

“As we considered the future, after spending a great deal of time thinking about it carefully and evaluating every aspect, we arrived at this decision. We will move forward cautiously.”

While acknowledging the emotional response from the community, Tao reiterated that Sony remains committed to building its future around a digital ecosystem.

“We’ve received a wide range of opinions regarding this decision, and we understand the community has expressed strong feelings about it. Video games are a beloved form of entertainment and are deeply connected to many people’s memories. We understand those emotions and want to keep them in mind. As we build our future digital ecosystem, we want to continue exploring how we can best engage with our players.”

However, Sony did not announce any measures that would alter its roadmap or preserve physical releases beyond 2027.

The debate over digital ownership continues

Sony’s comments arrive amid growing concerns over the future of digital ownership. In recent weeks, lawmakers in several countries have criticized the company’s plans, consumer advocacy groups have raised questions about player rights, and online campaigns calling for boycotts have gained traction.

Despite the criticism, Sony’s latest statements make one thing clear: the company believes the industry’s future is digital, and it has no plans to change course.

What do you think about Sony’s decision? Do you believe an all-digital future is inevitable, or should PlayStation continue supporting physical games? Let us know in the comments.