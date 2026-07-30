The video game industry is bracing for a seismic shift. In early July, Sony announced it would abandon physical media for PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028, a decision that could reshape the market for years to come. As fan-led campaigns continue to pop up to stop this, the hacktivist group Anonymous has finally broken its silence on the matter.

Nearly a month has passed since Sony’s initial announcement, yet the company has offered no further clarification or concession. In response, the gaming community has mobilized with a flurry of initiatives: an online petition that has gathered thousands of signatures, a “No Disc, No Buy” awareness campaign, and plans for a coordinated mass boycott scheduled for August.

For the time being, these efforts appear to have little impact. Despite the backlash, all indications suggest that PlayStation intends to hold its course. As the debate intensifies, Anonymous has entered the conversation with very interesting information.

Anonymous Laments End of Physical Format and Issues Warning About Digital Media

For the uninitiated, Anonymous is a decentralized international group known for its cyber-activism and high-profile digital operations. Over the weekend, the group released a detailed statement offering its take on the ongoing controversy.

In its message, the group acknowledged the commercial logic behind Sony’s move, citing data that shows digital downloads now constitute as much as 85% of full-game sales within the PlayStation ecosystem. From a business standpoint, the decision is rational.

Yet Anonymous also sounded a clear alarm about the perils of a fully digital future. The group pointed to Sony’s impending closure of the PS Store for PS3 and PS Vita, which will effectively render more than 2,000 titles that never received a physical release inaccessible.

The group also addressed the widespread PSN outage that occurred in early 2025 that lasted around 24 hours.

“In a world with discs, an outage was an annoyance. Your internet or the store might be down, but you could still put a disc in and play by yourself. In a digital only world, an outage can be worse. You may be unable to download the games you bought, and any game that needs to verify a license online can refuse to start, with no disc to fall back on.”

Notably, Anonymous issued no threats against Sony nor suggested any planned offensive against the company. Still, the timing of its statement, released just days after another PSN disruption, raised eyebrows.

It should be noted that there is no evidence linking the group to the recent PS4 and PS5 service interruptions; the overlap appears to be coincidental.

Anonymous Issues Recommendations for PlayStation Players

Anonymous offered practical recommendations for PlayStation users who wish to safeguard their access and push back against the erosion of physical media. While the group expressed skepticism that Sony would reverse its decision, it emphasized that players are not entirely powerless.

First, the group urged gamers to purchase physical copies whenever possible. Even after the 2028 cutoff, previously released discs will remain functional. “If owning a game outright matters to you, the disc is still the most reliable way to do it.”

Second, Anonymous advised consumers to favor digital storefronts that are transparent about whether a transaction constitutes a permanent purchase or a revocable license. Third, they encouraged players to download and create backup copies of titles they already own.

Finally, the group called on the community to support legislative efforts that defend digital property rights, noting that citizen pressure has already helped establish certain protective laws in the United States and other regions.

“The shift to digital is being sold to you as pure convenience, and the convenience is real. But the receipt was always in the terms. When you buy a digital game, you are renting access on the company’s terms, and starting in 2028, on PlayStation, the simple alternative of owning a disc goes away for new games.”

What do you make of Anonymous’s recommendations? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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