In an age where major corporations are eager to phase out physical media, a recent string of network interruptions has demonstrated the perils of relying solely on digital ecosystems. Much like PlayStation, XBOX experienced a widespread outage that left millions of users disconnected. More troubling, however, was that the failure also affected disc-based games.

What reassurance can fans truly take away during this transitional period when even physical copies fail to guarantee basic ownership security? In response, a prominent Microsoft technician addressed these concerns and revealed that the engineering team is already developing measures to prevent a repeat of the issue.

XBOX Outage Demonstrates Vulnerability of Physical and Digital Formats

On Friday, gamers discovered that the PlayStation Network had gone offline, blocking thousands from accessing the Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls open beta and their broader game libraries. Of course, XBOX soon found itself in the spotlight as well.

Beginning Sunday evening, July 26, players across Microsoft’s platforms began reporting similar disruptions. The outage, which affected XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S servers, lasted nearly a full day.

The most alarming aspect was that the technical glitches also rendered physical discs inoperable even though, by design, they should function independently of online connectivity. The unfortunate reality is that even disc-based titles now require a license verification step to run properly on modern consoles.

Unlike Sony, the company under Satya Nadella’s leadership adopted a far more transparent approach, consistently updating users on server status throughout the ordeal. Chief Technology Officer Scott Van Vliet issued a statement that shed light on this issue.

According to Van Vliet, a third-party licensing service, external to XBOX but integral to its ecosystem, began experiencing failures. These disruptions not only triggered login issues but also interfered with the rights-verification processes essential for game access.

He has since pledged to implement additional safeguards to ensure that future incidents do not have such a severe impact on the player experience. Still, the question remains: why did physical games fail as well? Van Vliet offered an explanation and made a promise to the community.

Microsoft Confirms that Xbox Outage Shouldn’t Have Affected Physical Games

In an interview with The Verge, Van Vliet acknowledged that while disc-based games are subject to license checks, those checks should never have blocked access during the outage nor should they when consoles are offline.

“We’re looking into reports that some players were unable to access games using discs as expected during the service interruption. Disc-based entitlement checks should not prevent players from accessing their games and this is by design,” said Van Vliet.

Microsoft’s own technical documentation confirms that discs for XBOX One and Series X|S contain encrypted XVC packages with embedded licenses, meaning they do not operate as conventional boot media.

Van Vliet explained that the team has already pinpointed a specific bug that prevented certain consoles from “correctly using saved entitlements during the outage.” He added that “offline mode is also designed to rely on those saved entitlements”.

The XBOX technology chief vowed to roll out a fix in an upcoming system update, ensuring that similar disruptions do not compromise offline gameplay in the future.

This controversy arrives at an especially inopportune moment, coinciding with recent announcements that PlayStation intends to abandon physical media support by 2028. While Microsoft has remained silent on its long-term strategy, industry analysts predict that both the PS6 and Microsoft’s rumored Project Helix will be fully digital-first ecosystems.

Hardware specifications for the next generation remain under wraps, though reports suggest that XBOX is currently experimenting with a disc-to-digital conversion tool, which would allow users to generate digital copies of their physical game collections.

Did you encounter any access issues earlier this week? Share your experience in the comments section below.

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