Halo fans are celebrating the long-awaited release of Halo: Campaign Evolved, which marks the return of the Master Chief in one of the saga’s most beloved campaigns. While Cortana remains a cornerstone of the experience, many players are not happy with her new in-game appearance, so much so that some have decided to take matters into their own hands and “improve” her through modding.

Following several days of early access through select editions of the game, Halo: Campaign Evolved has now officially launched. However, the appearance of Master Chief’s AI companion, Cortana, has changed and her redesigned look has been swiftly criticized.

Player Works on Mod to Improve Halo: Campaign Evolved’s Cortana

It is not uncommon for PC players to create mods that swap out character models for variety or comedic effect. In this case, however, the motivation appears to be to make Cortana more visually appealing.

Reddit user Archerboy123 recently shared a comparison image between the Campaign Evolved version of Cortana and a model seemingly based on her Halo 4 appearance, confirming that work on a replacement mod is already underway.

“I can’t stop seeing Jerma whenever I look at her,” the user said, referencing the American streamer. “It might take a while, but since the game runs on Unreal Engine 5 now, I assume basic modding techniques should work without too much trouble.”

The post drew overwhelmingly positive reactions from the community, although it was removed by Reddit moderators shortly after publication.

Usuario de reddit se propuso cambiar diseño de Cortana de Halo: Campaign Evolved (imagen vía reddit)

Fans Are Not Happy with Cortana’s Appearance on Halo: Campaign Evolved

In truth, many fans had already voiced concerns about Cortana’s redesigned look well before the remake’s official release. With the game now in hand, it was only a matter of time before players began working on a replacement model for the beloved character.

“They should have stuck with Beckie King. She was the face and body model for Cortana in Halo 2: Anniversary,” one fan commented.

It is worth noting that Cortana’s appearance in the original 2001 Halo: Combat Evolved differs significantly from both the latest remake and the 2020 Anniversary edition. While the new design is arguably more polished than its immediate predecessors, many players feel that Xbox should have remained consistent with the character’s look from Halo 4 or Halo 5: Guardians.

“I don’t understand why Cortana needs a completely different model in every single game. Can we please have some consistency?” another fan lamented.

De izquierda a derecha y de arriba a abajo: diseño de Cortana en Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 4, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary y Halo 2: Anniversary (imagen: Xbox, LEVEL UP)

Have you had a chance to play the Halo remake? What are your thoughts on Cortana’s new design? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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