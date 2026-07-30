Just as a grassroots boycott to preserve physical media gains momentum among gamers, Sony has managed to deliver what may shape up to be one of the strongest months for PlayStation Plus in 2026. Alongside the newly unveiled roster of August’s free games, the company has surprised subscribers with an additional surprise.

The subscription ecosystem now spans 3 distinct tiers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe). Each one has its own set of additional content, but the highest-priced plans unlock the most compelling rewards.

Specifically, members enrolled in the top-tier subscription can now access one of the year’s most acclaimed releases without paying a cent more. However, it is worth noting that this opportunity comes with a disappointing limitation.

PlayStation Plus Allows You to Play LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The game at the center of this promotion is LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, a surprise hit that landed on May 19, 2026, to strong critical reception. This title reimagines key moments from DC’s live-action film history with affectionate nods to animated series and comics.

Currently holding a solid Metacritic average of 83 and earning “very positive” user reviews on Steam, the game has clearly resonated with players. Although the publisher has yet to disclose official sales figures, the game now offers PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) subscribers a chance to explore Gotham City, at least for a limited window on PS5.

PS Plus subscribers are already familiar with the service’s premium tier, which routinely provides timed demos for a mix of recent blockbusters and classic titles. These demo versions are strictly curtailed, granting access to only a fraction of the full experience before the clock runs out.

As many have likely anticipated, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is not being added to the permanent catalog. Instead, Premium subscribers receive exclusive entry to a 90-minute demo confined to the main campaign’s opening stretch.

According to data from How Long to Beat, the TT Games-developed title typically requires between 13 and 20 hours to complete, meaning even the most dedicated players will not see the credits in two hours.

Still, that hour-and-a-half window offers ample room to grasp the narrative groundwork and get comfortable with the combat mechanics. For subscribers on the fence about a full purchase of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, the demo serves as a valuable opportunity to evaluate the experience firsthand before committing.

The demo is now live on the PS Store’s PS Plus page, and players should be aware that the countdown begins the moment the game is first launched.

Plenty of Games and Surprises in August for PlayStation Plus

While the demo-only availability of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight may disappoint, Sony’s subscription service still has plenty to offer in the coming weeks.

The company has finally published the complete lineup for August’s monthly games, featuring several notable highlights, including Big Walk, a day-one release from the studio behind Untitled Goose Game, alongside a popular zombie title and a cult-favorite survival horror entry.

In addition, Sony has also prepared a special surprise for fans of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Starting in August 2026, PS Plus subscribers can claim themed avatars for their PSN profiles and exclusive in-game items for the Arc System Works fighter.

Current subscribers are reminded that July’s free games are still up for grabs, while 9 titles are scheduled to exit the Extra and Premium (Deluxe) catalogs later this month.

Will you be trying out LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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