Marvel’s Wolverine was one of the biggest highlights of the recent State of Play, and fans finally got a closer look at the game thanks to an extensive trailer showcasing its combat system and several action-packed story sequences. One detail that immediately caught players’ attention was the presence of other Marvel superheroes, sparking speculation about even more surprise appearances.

With that in mind, many fans have wondered whether Spider-Man from Insomniac Games’ acclaimed series could make an appearance in Logan’s upcoming adventure. Game director Mike Daly and creative director Marcus Smith recently addressed whether both titles share the same universe and if their paths could eventually cross.

Spider-Man Won’t Appear in Marvel’s Wolverine, but the Games Share the Same Universe

The latest trailer revealed that, during at least one mission, the mutant Jean Grey will join Logan and help him take down enemies. It has also been confirmed that Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Mystique will play roles in the PlayStation 5 exclusive’s campaign.

Naturally, all of these characters are closely tied to the X-Men franchise. But could Spider-Man also get involved? In an interview with IGN, creative director Marcus Smith shared news that may disappoint fans hoping to see the two heroes team up on screen.

Smith confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man are indeed set within the same continuity. However, despite taking place in the same world, there will be no crossover between the two stories. As a result, Peter Parker will not appear in Logan’s upcoming adventure.

“It’s true that the game takes place in Marvel Universe 1048, which is Insomniac Games’ video game universe. It exists in the same world, but there is no crossover. Spider-Man will not appear in Marvel’s Wolverine,” Marcus Smith explained during the interview.

The discussion also touched on the Spider-Man games’ occasional playable side-character sequences. Could fans expect something similar in Wolverine? Mike Daly made it clear that Logan will remain the sole focus throughout the experience.

“This game is about Wolverine, and you play as him from beginning to end. We wanted to keep the focus on him throughout the entire story.”

Even though Logan will be the undisputed star, several iconic Marvel characters will appear throughout the campaign. In addition to Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Mystique, players can expect other heroes and villains to make surprise cameos. However, Insomniac’s creative director has already debunked rumors suggesting Deadpool will be one of them.

Marvel’s Wolverine Will Be Very Different from Spider-Man

The PlayStation exclusive will tell a completely original story set in a timeline where the X-Men do not yet exist. As a result, Logan is part of a group known as Team X. Developers promise a single-player campaign filled with unexpected twists and a strong emotional core.

Naturally, Marvel’s Wolverine will also differ significantly in tone. The game carries an M rating and is designed as a much darker and more mature experience. Its gameplay structure will be notably different from Spider-Man’s as well, particularly due to the absence of an open world.

“When we asked ourselves how to create the best Wolverine game possible that truly represents the character, we realized Logan is someone who travels all over the world,” Mike Daly explained. “He’s not a character who stays rooted in one place for long periods of time.”

The director also revealed that missions will be driven by story events and key narrative moments that push the plot forward.

“The areas offer multiple paths. Stealth is optional—you can use it or jump straight into combat,” Daly said.

And yes, players can also expect collectibles and additional optional content throughout the adventure.